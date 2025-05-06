William Nylander scores less than a minute into Game 1 to give the Leafs an immediate lead over the Panthers. (0:44)

After a thrilling first night, the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs continues Tuesday with a pair of series-opening games.

First up is the Metro Division matchup pitting the Carolina Hurricanes against the Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET, ESPN), while the nightcap features the Edmonton Oilers visiting the Vegas Golden Knights (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Read on for game previews with statistical insights from ESPN Research, a recap of what went down in Monday's game and the three stars of Monday from Arda Öcal.

Matchup notes

Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals

Game 1 | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN

The two teams went 2-2 in their regular-season series in 2024-25, with the Canes outscoring the Caps 14-10 on aggregate. ESPN BET has installed Carolina as the series favorite, at -175, while Washington is +150 to move on to the Eastern Conference finals.

In the 2019 first round, these two clubs met in Rod Brind'Amour's first series as a head coach. Five current Capitals -- John Carlson, Nic Dowd, Lars Eller, Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson -- and five current Hurricanes -- Sebastian Aho, Jordan Martinook, Jaccob Slavin, Jordan Staal and Andrei Svechnikov -- played in that series. Carolina won in seven games, with Game 7 being decided in double overtime.

A more recent game was notable for some fireworks: On April 2, the Hurricanes won, 5-1, as the two teams combined for 142 penalty minutes, the second most in a single game this NHL season.

Svechnikov's five goals in the first round tied a Whalers/Hurricanes franchise record for goals in a single playoff round; the others to accomplish the feat are Aho (2021 first round), Eric Staal (2009 first round), Ray Sheppard (1999 first round) and Mark Hunter (1991 first round).

Carolina goaltender Frederik Andersen leads the playoffs with a .936 save percentage but left Game 4 of the series against New Jersey, and did not play in Game 5.

With four goals in the first round, Ovechkin now has 76 for his career, tied with Mario Lemieux for 12th all-time. Next up on the list is Jaromir Jagr, with 78.

Logan Thompson was a wizard in the Capitals' crease for home games in Round 1: he stopped 86 of 90 shots (.956 save percentage), and allowed two goals or fewer in all three games in D.C.

Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights

Game 1 | 9:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Just like the Canes and Caps, the Oilers and Golden Knights split the season series, 2-2, but with a narrower goal differential; the Oilers scored 11 to the Golden Knights' 10. And, talk about an even matchup! ESPN BET has both the Oilers and Golden Knights at -110 to win this series.

These two clubs have met once before in the postseason, the second round of 2023. The Golden Knights won that series in six games en route to winning the Stanley Cup.

At the top of the two teams' lineups are the players who were selected at the top of the 2015 NHL draft: No. 1 overall Connor McDavid, and No. 2 overall Jack Eichel (selected by the Buffalo Sabres, subsequently traded to Vegas).

McDavid (eight) and Leon Draisaitl (six) are the only active players who have scored 10 or more points in a single postseason series six or more times. Other players to have accomplished that feat in NHL history include Wayne Gretzky (21 times), Mark Messier (eight), Denis Savard (seven) and Lemieux (six).

The Oilers allowed 24 goals in the first round, which is the third most allowed in a winning playoff series in franchise history, behind 27 in 1984 (against Calgary) and 25 in 1985 (against Chicago).

Eichel, Mark Stone, Brayden McNabb and Ivan Barbashev were all held off the scoresheet in Games 1-3 of the first round. Those four players combined for four goals and 10 assists in Games 4-6.

Similarly, Adin Hill ratcheted up his play in the second half of the first round: He was 1-2, with an .825 save percentage and 3.78 goal-against average in Games 1-3, then went 3-0, with a 9.18 SV% and 2.08 GAA in Games 4-6.

Arda's three stars from Monday

Nylander became the second player in Leafs history with three points in the first period of a playoff game with his series-opening exploits.

"Mos Knies-ley Cantina" scored a key breakaway goal in the third period with the Panthers pressing, to add an insurance goal for the Leafs that they would end up needing.

Rielly scored his 14th career playoff goal, breaking a tie with Ian Turnbull for the most by a defenseman in Maple Leafs history.

Monday's recap

Toronto Maple Leafs 5, Florida Panthers 4

TOR leads 1-0 | Game 2 Wednesday

These two Atlantic Division foes know one another well, and on this night it was the home team that struck first. William Nylander got the goal parade going early (33 seconds in), then added another later in the first. Florida's Seth Jones and Toronto's Morgan Rielly then traded goals, and the Leafs led 3-1 after one.

After Chris Tanev put Toronto up 4-1 in the second, the Panthers' rally began in the third, with goals by Eetu Luostarinen and Uvis Balinskis to pull them within one. Matthew Knies scored an insurance goal with six minutes left, and the Cats could only muster one more tally from Sam Bennett, ultimately falling one short. Full recap.