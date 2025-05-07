Open Extended Reactions

WASHINGTON -- Jaccob Slavin scored in overtime, Frederik Andersen made 13 saves in his return from injury and the Carolina Hurricanes outlasted the Washington Capitals 2-1 in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series on Tuesday night.

Logan Stankoven started the comeback with his goal midway through the third period off a turnover, beating Logan Thompson after Aliaksei Protas' errant pass off Washington teammate Alex Alexeyev's right skate put the puck on Jesperi Kotkaniemi's stick. After failing to score on a power play late in regulation, Slavin scored 3:06 into OT from just inside the blue line to give Carolina the series lead.

The result capped a dominant effort by the road team, despite the fact that it trailed for most of the game. Carolina finished with 33 shots on net, compared with just 14 for Washington. All told, six Hurricanes had at least three shots on net, including Slavin, who finished with five.

"We were all over it, and we knew we had to just throw everything at the net," Slavin said. "That mentality paid off there at the end."

Andersen, who wasn't tested much, allowed only an early second-period goal to Protas in improving to 4-1 this postseason. Andersen was back after getting knocked out of Game 4 and missing Game 5 of the first round against the New Jersey Devils with an apparent head injury.

"Just trying to take what comes my way and be in that moment all the time and just stay with it," Andersen said. "You don't know when that next big save's going to happen."

Just a week ago, Andersen had to sit and watch as his teammates defeated the Devils in double overtime of Game 5 to secure the series. A week later, he was back, delivering the kind of quality goaltending Carolina has gotten from him whenever he has been healthy.

"Just really been looking forward to this for a while," Andersen said. "Happy we could start off on the right foot."

Carolina remained the only team perfect on the penalty kill this postseason, keeping Washington's power play off the board twice to improve to 17 of 17. That, along with Kotkaniemi and Stankoven taking advantage of a mistake and Slavin scoring with Seth Jarvis screening Thompson was the difference.

"I thought our guys played hard every shift. Right from the start of the game, I liked how we were playing," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "Obviously, we were down, but yeah, there's a certain game plan. And I thought we were on it tonight."

Game 2 is Thursday night in Washington.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.