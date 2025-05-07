Zach Hyman and Connor Brown score in quick succession to give the Oilers a late two-goal lead vs. the Golden Knights. (0:36)

LAS VEGAS -- Zach Hyman scored from just above the right circle with 3:02 left to put his team ahead for good, and the Edmonton Oilers rallied yet again this postseason to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of the second-round series.

The Oilers, the defending Western Conference champions who came back from 2-0 down, set an NHL record with their fifth consecutive playoff comeback victory.

"We're a patient group, we're a veteran team. The guys here have been playing a lot of playoffs throughout the years," Edmonton defenseman John Klingberg said. "They know what it takes. Just stick to our game, and take it game by game."

Vegas, which had only seven shots on goal over the final two periods, is now 19-2 in home playoff games when leading after two periods. The Golden Knights are 47-4 overall in the postseason when holding a lead of at least two goals.

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, and Corey Perry and Connor Brown scored the other goals. Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid each had two assists. McDavid now has four consecutive postseasons with at least 10 assists for fourth best in league history. Calvin Pickard was barely tested after the first period and finished with 15 shots.

"It gives you a great opportunity," Hyman said of winning the opener on the road. "You steal one in their rink, and now, you have a chance to take both. We haven't been in that spot a lot. It's nice to get the first one out of the way early."

Mark Stone scored both goals for the Golden Knights to tie Jonathan Marchessault's franchise record with 36 for his Vegas career. It also extended his goal-scoring streak to three games. Adin Hill made 24 saves.

Both star-studded top lines delivered in the first period, with Stone scoring twice, the first on a double-minor power play. Edmonton's top unit cut the deficit in half with 3:34 left when Perry deked Hill for an open net with McDavid and Draisaitl getting assists on the play.

Neither team scored in the second period even though the Oilers outshot Vegas 12-1. The Golden Knights had never been held to fewer than two shots on goal in a regulation playoff period.

Edmonton didn't waste a chance early in the third, tying the score 57 seconds in when Draisaitl backhanded a shot off the boards and off Hill.

Hyman, who earlier in the shift took a stick to the face from Kaedan Korczak, broke the tie in the closing minutes, and Brown sealed the win 1:16 later.

"We were kind of all over the place in the first 10 minutes," Perry said in speaking with Sportsnet after the win. "But we found our footing, found our game. We started moving the puck, and making plays. And then, we played well defensively, and kept the puck out of our net."

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo did not play because of an illness, allowing Korczak to make his first career postseason start. Vegas also was without Pavel Dorofeyev, who led the team with 35 goals this season, for the second game in a row because of an undisclosed injury. Coach Bruce Cassidy has described him as day to day.

Game 2 is Thursday night in Las Vegas.

