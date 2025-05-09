Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS -- Just when it appeared that the Vegas Golden Knights finally found an opening in overtime, their chances of winning Game 2 were quickly closed shut in controversial fashion.

It wasn't that the Golden Knights were overlooking what it means to be in a 2-0 series hole following a 5-4 overtime loss Thursday to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals at T-Mobile Arena.

They were more concerned with what they saw and didn't see from referee Gord Dwyer just 17 seconds before Leon Draisaitl's game-winning goal gave the Oilers their first 2-0 series lead since 2017.

Vegas defenseman Brayden McNabb was going toward for the puck when Edmonton winger Viktor Arvidsson's stick got between McNabb's legs, which sent McNabb into the boards. The play itself wasn't ruled a penalty, and it led to the Oilers eventually going into transition before Draisaitl converted a 2-on-1 chance for the game-winning goal.

"It's pretty clear it's a penalty," Golden Knights captain Mark Stone said. "His stick is between McNabb's legs, and he sends him headfirst into the boards. It's a pretty clear-cut penalty in my eyes and I think everybody's eyes, right? But that's hockey. You don't always get the calls."

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy was a bit more direct about what he saw on the play with McNabb.

"Listen, Gord's looking at it. He blew it. He missed the call," Cassidy said. "I don't know what else to say. It's a can-opener trip, it's a dangerous play, it's all those things. But it didn't get called so you've got to keep playing."

Cassidy said he didn't have an immediate update on McNabb's status for Game 3 on Saturday in Edmonton. If he were to miss Game 3, it would leave the Golden Knights without one of their most important players.

McNabb, who was part of their Stanley Cup-winning team in 2023, is one of their top-pairing options who is also a crucial piece of a penalty kill that had a significant role in how the Golden Knights survived so late in overtime.

An urgently aggressive Golden Knights kept pushing to start the first period before forward Victor Olofsson opened with his first-ever playoff goal on the power play in the first period before three consecutive goals from Oilers trio Jake Walman, Vasily Podkolzin and Darnell Nurse gave them a 3-1 lead. Golden Knights forward William Karlsson scored late in the second to cut it to 3-2.

Oilers forward Evander Kane doubled the lead to 4-2 within the first two minutes of the third before Olofsson's second, also on the power play, less than three minutes later once again cut the lead to a single goal. The Golden Knights forced overtime when alternate captain and star defenseman Alex Pietrangelo fired a shot from distance with 8:02 remaining in regulation.

Vegas had two chances in the final 30 seconds only to have them both stopped by Edmonton goaltender Calvin Pickard, who finished with 28 saves, before heading to overtime.

Olofsson had a chance at a game-winning had trick with a point-blank chance with 18:45 remaining before Nurse's stick stopped him from having a clean shot.

"Definitely had a lot of good looks and I think we could have had a couple more goals," said Olofsson of a Golden Knights team that finished with 19 high-danger scoring chances.

Natural Stat Trick's metrics show that Vegas' shot-share in overtime was 66.7 percent. But even in a period in which they controlled possession, there was a moment when they nearly lost their grip.

Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy received a five-minute major for cross-checking after his stick connected with Trent Frederic's face. Roy appeared as if he was trying to play a puck in mid-air only to then strike Frederic which sent the Oilers on the power play.

The NHL's No. 12 power-play unit in the regular season, the Oilers had a few chances on net but were either stopped by Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill or had their chances broken up by an aggressive forecheck that allowed them to go through unscathed.

With a pair of power-play goals already, the Golden Knights looked believed they could have added a third once McNabb went into the boards.

Instead? They watched the Oilers regroup, Draisaitl get on a 2-on-1 and beat Hill for the win.

"This one will sting," Cassidy said. "But the positives tomorrow will be good. I felt that we outplayed Oilers for the most part and deserved a better fate. How the guys look at that? If they take it as, 'We just gotta carry that over' - we both said we wanted to get better as the series went on and we were certainly better than Game 1. So, we'll improve on today if we want to get back into it."

Going back to their first campaign in the 2017-18 season, the Golden Knights have made the playoffs in all but one year. Throughout that time, they've been in a 2-0 series hole once and that was against the Colorado Avalanche in a second-round series back in 2021.

It would be a series the Golden Knights would come back to win with four consecutive victories.

"I liked our game today, we had a lot of good chances," said Stone, who is one of nine players who remain from that team in 2021. "We put up four goals and usually when you score four goals, you're going to win a playoff game. Unfortunately, we didn't. You can't get down, you got to go to Edmonton tomorrow, get ready for Saturday night's game and put your best foot forward and get a win."