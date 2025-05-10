Oilers star Connor McDavid explains what it took for Edmonton to come away with a big overtime win in Game 2. (1:38)

EDMONTON, Alberta -- The Oilers switched goaltenders for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series against the Golden Knights, with Stuart Skinner replacing Calvin Pickard for Saturday night.

Pickard, who took over as Edmonton's starter during a first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings, was day-to-day, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said.

Pickard was stellar in Edmonton's 5-4 overtime win in Game 2 with 28 saves, but he appeared uncomfortable in the third period and was seen shaking out his left leg.

He replaced regular-season starter Skinner when the Oilers trailed the Kings 2-0 in the first round.

Edmonton won six in a row with Pickard in net and took a 2-0 series lead home from Las Vegas to Rogers Place.

Skinner is 19-17 in career playoff games with the Oilers.