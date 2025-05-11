Jack Roslovic doubles the Hurricanes' leads with a power-play goal late in the second period vs. the Capitals. (0:36)

The Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets began their second-round showdown a bit behind the other series, which is why they're the last teams to play their respective Game 3. That matchup is set to transpire Sunday afternoon (4:30 p.m. ET, TBS), followed by a game no less important between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers at a more traditional time (7:30 p.m. ET, TBS).

Which of the two Central teams will go up 2-1? And can the Panthers tie things up with the Leafs after Brad Marchand's OT heroics in Game 3?

Read on for game previews with statistical insights from ESPN Research, a recap of what went down in Saturday's games and the Three Stars of Saturday from Arda Öcal.

Matchup notes

Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars

Game 3 | 4:30 p.m. ET | TBS

With each team taking one game of the series in Winnipeg, ESPN BET has updated the series odds heading into Game 3 in Dallas; the Stars are currently favored (-170) to win the series, with the Jets at +140 to advance. The Stars have the second-shortest odds to win the Stanley Cup (+400), while the Jets' are third-longest (+900).

With his 22-save shutout in Game 2, Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck earned postseason blanking No. 4 of his career. He became the sixth goaltender in NHL history to account for the first four playoff shutouts in a franchise's history.

Nikolaj Ehlers has run hot and cold as a playoff goal scorer for the Jets; he scored two in Game 2, which was his second career multigoal postseason game. In between this one and the one prior, he went 14 playoff games with zero goals.

Mikko Rantanen's streak of five straight multipoint playoff games ended in Game 2, as he registered one shot on goal for Dallas and a minus-1 rating in 21:42 of ice time. He's currently tied with Toronto's William Nylander for the playoff scoring lead, with 15 points, and is first among goal scorers, with eight.

Game 2 was the second time the Stars have been shut out this postseason. The first was Game 4 in the first round, at Colorado. The next game? A home win, in which they scored six goals.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers

Game 4 | 7:30 p.m. ET | TBS

After the Panthers won a thriller in Game 3, ESPN BET has the Leafs at -125 to win the series, with the Panthers at +105. Both teams are right in the middle of the Cup futures mix, with the Panthers slightly ahead; Florida is +550 and Toronto is +600.

With his overtime game winner in Game 3, the Panthers' Brad Marchand extended his own NHL record for consecutive postseasons with a game-winning goal, a streak that goes back to 2017. Marchand's four career playoff OT goals is seventh all time.

Have we seen the real version of "Playoff Bob" yet? Sergei Bobrovsky is sixth among eight regular goaltenders that made Round 2 with a 2.94 goals-against average, and sixth in the same cohort with a .875 save percentage. Those rates were 2.33 and .906, respectively, during the Panthers' Stanley Cup run last year.

Maple Leafs center John Tavares scored two goals in Game 3, which was his fourth career multigoal playoff game and second in his career against the Panthers; the previous multigoal game against Florida was in 2016 while Tavares was with the New York Islanders.

With each goal that Morgan Rielly scores, he extends his franchise lead for playoff goals by a defenseman. Rielly now has 15 for his career, ahead of second-place Ian Turnbull with 13.

Öcal's Three Stars from Saturday

1. The final seconds

We saw it again on Saturday night. You never know what's going to happen in a Stanley Cup playoff game -- even a Leon Draisaitl own goal with one second left that was headed for overtime.

Smith scored two goals -- one of his own, and credited for the game-winning own goal off of Draisaitl's stick -- in Vegas' 4-3 win. He and Nicolas Roy scored 54 seconds apart in the first period to even the score at 2-2, which marked the fastest Vegas has overcome a multi-goal deficit in franchise playoff history.

Roslovic finished with two points, including his third career postseason goal as the Canes dismantled the Caps 4-0 to take a 2-1 series lead.

Saturday's recaps

Carolina Hurricanes 4, Washington Capitals 0

CAR leads 2-1 | Game 4 Monday

Following a scoreless first period with a few superb scoring chances for both teams, the Hurricanes got on the board twice in the second, courtesy of Andrei Svechnikov and Jack Roslovic. That was all the Canes needed, as their relentless defensive pressure in all three zones prevented the Caps from mounting much of any attack in the third. Eric Robinson added a see-eye shot over Logan Thompson's left shoulder and Jackson Blake closed things out with a power-play tally. But this night was all about Frederik Andersen earning his fourth career shutout (and first with the Canes). Full recap.

play 0:38 Eric Robinson gives the Canes a 3-0 lead Hurricanes fans erupt as Eric Robinson gives Carolina a 3-0 lead with a sweet goal in the third period vs. Washington.

Golden Knights 4, Oilers 3

EDM leads 2-1 | Game 4 Monday

Finally, the Golden Knights are on the board -- and it took to the very last moment for them to pull off the stunning win in Edmonton. But first, it was savvy Oilers veteran Corey Perry scoring two to put the hosts ahead 2-0 in the first. Undeterred, the Knights scored two before the period ended to tie the contest 2-2. William Karlsson's second-period score put Vegas ahead 3-2, a score that would hold until 16:58 of the third when Connor McDavid tied it at three each. Then, in the very final second of regulation, Reilly Smith shot the puck toward the Edmonton goal, where it was tipped in by Oilers center Leon Draisaitl. Game, Vegas. Full recap.