SUNRISE, Fla. -- Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov is expected to be fine after taking a hard hit from Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi in the dying seconds of Florida's 2-0 victory over Toronto in Game 4 of their second-round Eastern Conference playoff series on Sunday night.

Domi levelled Barkov to the ice with a strike from behind that sent the forward headfirst into boards. Domi was assessed a penalty for boarding while the play caused several smaller scrums to break out as intensity ratchetted up between the Atlantic Division rivals, who are now tied in this best-of-seven series at 2-2.

Florida coach Paul Maurice, after confirming Barkov was thought to be "alright" following the incident, anticipated it would draw futher attention from NHL higher-ups in determining any supplemental discipline for Domi.

"I think that the league looks at those things very closely, especially at that point in the game," Maurice said. "That's their job."

While officials attempted to get players off the ice after the final buzzer, Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk was chripring Maple Leafs forward William Nylander from his own bench, appearing to tell Nylander he'd be "coming to get him."

The potential threat didn't rattle Nylander.

"He'll probably do whatever he can do to get a player off their game," Nylander said of the Tkachuk conversation. "Next game is going to be a fun one."

Game 5 is set for Wednesday back in Toronto. Florida has put the Maple Leafs on their heels now after Toronto opened the series with back-to-back wins at home, only to see that advantage evaporate with a pair of losses on the road. The Domi hit is the latest controversy to leak into the series after Toronto netminder Anthony Stolarz was taken out in Game 1 following an elbow to the head from Panthers' forward Sam Bennett.

Bennett didn't receive a penalty or any disciplinary action for his contact with the goalie. Stolarz has been sidelined since with an undisclosed injury and according to Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube he has yet to resume skating.

Florida might have sidestepped a major concern with Barkov, but Maruice was less sure about forward Evan Rodrigues' status after he left the game following a hit from former teammate Oliver Ekman-Larsson early in the third period Maurice said Rodrigues was still waiting at the time to undergo further evaluation.