The Dallas Stars were in position to win their series against the Winnipeg Jets in Game 5 on Thursday; instead, the Jets blanked them 4-0, extending their postseason by at least one more game.

That game is Saturday in Dallas (8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+). Will the Stars punch their ticket to the Western Conference finals -- and a rematch against the Edmonton Oilers? Or will the Jets force a Game 7 back on home ice Monday?

statistical insights from ESPN Research, a recap of what went down in Friday's game and the three stars of Friday from Arda Öcal.

Matchup notes

Dallas Stars at Winnipeg Jets

Game 6 | 8 p.m. ET | ABC/ESPN+

With a 3-2 lead in the series, the Stars are -380 to win, per ESPN BET; the Jets are +290 to take the series. Dallas is +325 to win the Stanley Cup, while Winnipeg is +2200.

Including the series that have been completed this year, teams that have led 3-1 in a playoff series are 23-1 since 2023 (the only loser was the Bruins against the Panthers in the 2023 first round).

Can Connor Hellebuyck buck his nightmarish road/home split this postseason? He has gone 6-1 at home in the playoffs, with a 1.73 goals-against average and .916 save percentage; he's 0-5 on the road, with a 5.84 GAA and .793 SV%.

Kyle Connor has been a reliable source of scoring for Winnipeg, with 16 points in 12 games. His 1.33 points-per-game rate is the third highest in a single postseason by an American-born player (minimum 10 games played), behind Jake Guentzel in 2018 (1.75) and Brian Leetch in 1995 (1.40).

Mikko Rantanen leads the goal- and point-scoring races this postseason, with nine goals and 19 points. His newly formed line with Mikael Granlund and Roope Hintz has outscored opponents 7-2 in 108:34 of ice time together.

Stars goalie Jake Oettinger has gone 17-6 with a 2.03 GAA and .924 SV% (with one shutout) in 23 career postseason games following a loss.

Öcal's three stars from Friday

No. 34 scored the first goal of the game in the third period, which counts as the game winner. It was his first goal against the Panthers -- and first against any team beyond the first round -- in his postseason career.

2. Maple Leafs shot blockers

The Leafs blocked 31 shots in this game, including some key moments late in the third period, preserving a shutout for Joseph Woll and forcing a Game 7. This was Woll's first career postseason shutout, and he got lots of help from his friends.

Pacioretty was responsible for the insurance goal in the third period, his third of the postseason as the veteran continues his quest for his first Stanley Cup.

Friday's recap

Toronto Maple Leafs 2, Florida Panthers 0

Series tied 3-3 | Game 7 Sunday

With a trip to the Eastern Conference finals at stake for the Panthers -- and a continuation of the playoff run on the line for the Leafs -- the two teams remained scoreless through two periods, with memorable saves by both goaltenders. At 6:20 of the third period, Toronto captain Auston Matthews scored his first goal of the series, and that would prove to be all the team needed for the W; Max Pacioretty's goal at 14:17 added some reassurance. After a Game 5 he'd like to forget, Joseph Woll stopped all 22 shots he faced. The two teams head back to Toronto for Game 7 Sunday. Full recap.