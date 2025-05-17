Mark Scheifele notches a nice goal to put the Jets on the board as they try to extend the series vs. the Stars. (0:46)

Winnipeg Jets star forward Mark Scheifele will play in Game 6 on Saturday night in Dallas, coach Scott Arniel said in his pregame media availability.

Scheifele's father, Brad Scheifele, unexpectedly died Friday night, Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff confirmed to reporters before the team's morning skate, originally placing the veteran's status in doubt, as the Jets face elimination vs. the Stars in this Western Conference semifinal series on the road.

According to Cheveldayoff, Arniel returned to the team's hotel to speak with Mark Scheifele in the morning. At the time, Cheveldayoff said it was too early to say whether the 32-year-old forward would play in the team's pivotal game. But he will play, and slot into his normal position on the team's top line.

"As an organization we're doing everything we can to support him and give his family our most sincere condolences. And obviously [we] ask that everybody respect his and their privacy at this time," Cheveldayoff said.

Scheifele collected a goal and an assist Thursday as Winnipeg staved off elimination with a 4-0 victory over Dallas. The Stars, however, hold a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Scheifele has four goals and 10 points in 10 games during the playoffs. He recorded career highs in assists (48) and points (87) and had an NHL-best 11 game-winning goals while playing in all 82 games during the regular season.

Information from Field Level Media was used in this report.