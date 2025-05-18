The Dallas Stars crowd goes wild as Thomas Harley's goal seals a 2-1 overtime win to clinch the series over the Winnipeg Jets. (1:07)

The NHL's Western Conference finals matchup is set for 2025: The Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers are poised to square off to determine which club will represent the West in the Stanley Cup Final.

To help get you up to speed before the next round begins Wednesday on the networks of ESPN, we're here with key intel from ESPN Research, wagering info from ESPN BET and more.

C2 Dallas

Stars

vs.

P3 Edmonton

Oilers

Paths to the conference finals:

Stars: Defeated Avalanche in seven, Jets in six

Oilers: Defeated Kings in six, Golden Knights in five

Schedule:

Game 1: Oilers at Stars | May 21, 8 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN+)

Game 2: Oilers at Stars | May 23, 8 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN+)

Game 3: Stars at Oilers | May 25, 3 p.m. (ABC/ESPN+)

Game 4: Stars at Oilers | May 27, 8 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN+)

Game 5: Oilers at Stars | May 29, 8 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN+)

Game 6: Stars at Oilers | May 31, 8 p.m. (ABC/ESPN+)

Game 7: Oilers at Stars | June 2, 8 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN+)

Series odds:

Oilers -120

Stars +100

Stanley Cup odds:

Oilers +250

Stars +350

Leading playoff scorers:

Stars: Mikko Rantanen (nine goals, 10 assists)

Oilers: Connor McDavid (three goals, 14 assists)

Matchup notes from ESPN Research

Oilers

The Oilers are the first Canadian team to make consecutive conference finals appearances since the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1993 and 1994. The only Canadian clubs to make consecutive appearances in the final four in the NHL's expansion era (since 1967-68) are the Montreal Canadiens (three times), Oilers (three times) and Maple Leafs.

Edmonton advanced to the conference finals for a second straight year and for the third time in the past four postseasons, dating to 2022. The Oilers reached the conference finals in consecutive postseasons for the first time in 33 years, and fourth time in franchise history (1990-92; 1983-85; 1987-1988).

This is the 12th time in franchise history that the Oilers have reached the conference finals. The Oilers tied the Chicago Blackhawks for most final four appearances since Edmonton's inaugural season in 1979-80.

Connor McDavid has 17 career points in 10 conference finals games, which ranks seventh in franchise history behind Wayne Gretzky (55), Mark Messier (55), Glenn Anderson (48), Jari Kurri (46), Paul Coffey (27) and Craig Simpson (18).

McDavid and Zach Hyman each have six career goals in the conference finals, which is tied with Dave Hunter for sixth in franchise history. Kurri (28), Messier (23), Anderson (21), Gretzky (14) and Simpson (11) are ahead of them.

Kris Knoblauch became the first head coach in 18 years -- and seventh during the NHL's expansion era (since 1967-68) -- to reach the final four in each of his first two seasons. He joined Bob Hartley (four from 1999 to 2002), Scotty Bowman (three from 1968 to '70), Randy Carlyle (2006, 2007), Lindy Ruff (1998, 1999), Mike Milbury (1990, 1991) and Jean Perron (1986, 1987).

Stars

The Stars advance to their third straight conference finals. They join the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020-22, Chicago Blackhawks in 2013-15, Los Angeles Kings in 2012-14 and Detroit Red Wings from 2007-09 as the only teams in the salary cap era (since 2005-06) to make it to three straight conference finals.

Stars coach Peter DeBoer now is going to his eighth conference finals/Stanley Cup semifinals in his coaching career, which breaks a tie with Fred Shero for third among coaches in the expansion era (since 1967-68) and trailing only Scotty Bowman (16) and Al Arbour (11).

DeBoer is the fourth coach in the expansion era to reach the conference finals/Stanley Cup semifinals in each of their first three seasons with a team, joining Darryl Sutter with the Kings (2012-14), Bob Hartley with the Colorado Avalanche (1999-2001) and Scotty Bowman with the St. Louis Blues (1968-70).

The Stars won two of three games against the Oilers in the regular season, outscoring them 12-9. Jason Robertson (four goals, two assists) and Roope Hintz (goal, five assists) led the Stars with six points in those games.

Mikko Rantanen begins this series as the playoff leader in goals (nine) and points (19) through 13 games. That's the most goals in a single postseason in his career, and he's on pace to shatter his single-playoff points high of 25, set in the Avalanche's 20-game run to the Cup in 2022.