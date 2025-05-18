Open Extended Reactions

DALLAS -- Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele scored a goal in his club's must-win Game 6 of their second-round playoff series at Dallas on Saturday night, hours after the unexpected death of his father.

But he also had the penalty that set up the Stars' power-play goal in overtime for a 2-1 win that knocked the top-ranked Jets out of the playoffs.

Jets captain Adam Lowry went and got Scheifele out of the box when the game ended.

"We're a family. Just to let him know that we're there for him. It's just an awful day for him," Lowry said. "You want to give him the strength, you want to get that kill so bad. We just couldn't do it."

During the handshake line afterward, Scheifele hugged and talked to just about everyone, with Stars players clearly offering their support to him in a heartwarming moment.

Scheifele scored his fifth goal of the playoffs 5 1/2 minutes into the second period to give the Jets a 1-0 lead. He scored on a short snap shot from just outside the crease after gathering the rebound of a shot by Kyle Conner.

"I just I know we have a great group here. I knew, going in, once we found out the news that he's going to have a great support group and we're going to be there for him through the highs and the lows and obviously today was a real low," defenseman Neal Pionk said of Scheifele. "(We) did everything we could to give him some words of encouragement, (and) for him to play tonight, and play the way he did, is flat out one of the most courageous things we've ever seen."

The game was tied at 1 when Sam Steel, who had already scored for Dallas, was on a break. Scheifele lunged forward desperately trying to make a play when he tripped up the forward at the blue line with 14.8 seconds in regulation. Scheifele and the Jets avoided a penalty shot on the play, but ended up losing on the power play when Thomas Harley scored 1:33 into overtime.

Jets coach Scott Arniel said the news of Brad Scheifele's passing overnight was difficult for the entire team. The team was told before the optional morning skate.

"On behalf of the Winnipeg Jets family, our condolences to Mark and his family. It rocked us all this morning when we found out," Arniel said before the game. "Mark will be playing tonight. As he said, that'd be the wishes of his dad. He would have wanted him to play."

Scheifele was the last Jets player to leave the ice following pregame warmups, and during at least part of the singing of "O Canada," he had his head bowed and eyes closed. He took the opening faceoff against Roope Hintz.

"The thing about Mr. Scheifele is he's part of our family. He's part of the Jets family. He goes back to 2011 when Mark was first drafted here," Arniel said. "We have a lot of players that came in around the time that are still here that he's been a big part of their life, along with their family. So it's certainly, obviously devastating for Mark, but also for a lot of guys on this team."

Winnipeg general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said the organization was doing everything it can to support Scheifele. There was no immediate word on the cause of Brad Scheifele's death.

The 32-year-old Mark Schiefele finished with 11 points (five goals, six assists) while playing in 11 of the Jets' 13 games this postseason. He missed Games 6 and 7 of the first-round series against St. Louis with an undisclosed injury after taking a pair of big hits early in Game 5 of that series.

In Game 5 against the Stars on Thursday night, a 4-0 win by Winnipeg that extended the series, Scheifele was sucker-punched by Stars captain Jamie Benn during a late scrum. Benn got a game misconduct penalty and was fined by the NHL the maximum-allowed $5,000, but avoided a suspension.

Scheifele had 87 points (39 goals and 48 assists) in the 82 regular-season games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.