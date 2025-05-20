"Around the Horn" discusses whether the Dallas Stars or the Florida Panthers had the more impressive playoff series win. (1:29)

Open Extended Reactions

The 16-team field for the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs is now down to four: the Carolina Hurricanes, Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers.

For the Stars and Oilers, it's a rematch of the 2024 Western Conference finals; for the Canes and Panthers, it's a rematch of 2023's Eastern Conference finals.

Who wins this time around, with a trip to the Stanley Cup Final on the line? The ESPN hockey family checks in with their predictions for each series:

More: Full schedule

Conference finals preview

Betting intel

Eastern Conference finals

M2 Carolina

Hurricanes

vs.

A3 Florida

Panthers

Blake Bolden: Panthers in seven

John Buccigross: Panthers in seven

Ryan Callahan: Panthers in six

Sachin Chandan: Hurricanes in five

Meghan Chayka: Hurricanes in seven

Ryan S. Clark: Panthers in seven

Linda Cohn: Panthers in seven

Rachel Doerrie: Panthers in six

Ray Ferraro: Panthers in six

Emily Kaplan: Panthers in seven

Tim Kavanagh: Hurricanes in six

Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Panthers in seven

Steve Levy: Panthers in six

Vince Masi: Hurricanes in seven

Victoria Matiash: Panthers in six

Sean McDonough: Panthers in six

Mike Monaco: Hurricanes in seven

Arda Öcal: Panthers in six

Kristen Shilton: Panthers in six

John Thoering: Panthers in six

Bob Wischusen: Panthers in seven

Greg Wyshynski: Panthers in six

Consensus pick: Panthers (17 of 22 picks)

play 1:11 Why Hurricanes vs. Panthers sets up for 'outstanding' ECF Kevin Weekes previews what fans should expect when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference finals.

Western Conference finals

C2 Dallas

Stars

vs.

P3 Edmonton

Oilers

Blake Bolden: Stars in seven

John Buccigross: Oilers in seven

Ryan Callahan: Stars in six

Sachin Chandan: Stars in seven

Meghan Chayka: Oilers in six

Ryan S. Clark: Oilers in six

Linda Cohn: Stars in seven

Rachel Doerrie: Stars in seven

Ray Ferraro: Stars in seven

Emily Kaplan: Stars in seven

Tim Kavanagh: Stars in seven

Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Stars in six

Steve Levy: Stars in seven

Vince Masi: Oilers in six

Victoria Matiash: Stars in seven

Sean McDonough: Stars in seven

Mike Monaco: Oilers in six

Arda Öcal: Oilers in six

Kristen Shilton: Stars in six

John Thoering: Stars in seven

Bob Wischusen: Stars in seven

Greg Wyshynski: Stars in seven

Consensus pick: Stars (16 of 22 picks)