          Stanley Cup playoff picks: Hurricanes-Panthers, Stars-Oilers

          play
          Panthers or Stars: Which team had the more impressive closeout? (1:29)

          "Around the Horn" discusses whether the Dallas Stars or the Florida Panthers had the more impressive playoff series win. (1:29)

          • ESPN staffMay 20, 2025, 02:30 PM

          The 16-team field for the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs is now down to four: the Carolina Hurricanes, Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers.

          For the Stars and Oilers, it's a rematch of the 2024 Western Conference finals; for the Canes and Panthers, it's a rematch of 2023's Eastern Conference finals.

          Who wins this time around, with a trip to the Stanley Cup Final on the line? The ESPN hockey family checks in with their predictions for each series:

          Eastern Conference finals

          M2 Carolina
          Hurricanes
          vs.

          A3 Florida
          Panthers

          Blake Bolden: Panthers in seven
          John Buccigross: Panthers in seven
          Ryan Callahan: Panthers in six
          Sachin Chandan: Hurricanes in five
          Meghan Chayka: Hurricanes in seven
          Ryan S. Clark: Panthers in seven
          Linda Cohn: Panthers in seven
          Rachel Doerrie: Panthers in six
          Ray Ferraro: Panthers in six
          Emily Kaplan: Panthers in seven
          Tim Kavanagh: Hurricanes in six
          Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Panthers in seven
          Steve Levy: Panthers in six
          Vince Masi: Hurricanes in seven
          Victoria Matiash: Panthers in six
          Sean McDonough: Panthers in six
          Mike Monaco: Hurricanes in seven
          Arda Öcal: Panthers in six
          Kristen Shilton: Panthers in six
          John Thoering: Panthers in six
          Bob Wischusen: Panthers in seven
          Greg Wyshynski: Panthers in six

          Consensus pick: Panthers (17 of 22 picks)

          Why Hurricanes vs. Panthers sets up for 'outstanding' ECF

          Kevin Weekes previews what fans should expect when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference finals.

          Western Conference finals

          C2 Dallas
          Stars
          vs.

          P3 Edmonton
          Oilers

          Blake Bolden: Stars in seven
          John Buccigross: Oilers in seven
          Ryan Callahan: Stars in six
          Sachin Chandan: Stars in seven
          Meghan Chayka: Oilers in six
          Ryan S. Clark: Oilers in six
          Linda Cohn: Stars in seven
          Rachel Doerrie: Stars in seven
          Ray Ferraro: Stars in seven
          Emily Kaplan: Stars in seven
          Tim Kavanagh: Stars in seven
          Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Stars in six
          Steve Levy: Stars in seven
          Vince Masi: Oilers in six
          Victoria Matiash: Stars in seven
          Sean McDonough: Stars in seven
          Mike Monaco: Oilers in six
          Arda Öcal: Oilers in six
          Kristen Shilton: Stars in six
          John Thoering: Stars in seven
          Bob Wischusen: Stars in seven
          Greg Wyshynski: Stars in seven

          Consensus pick: Stars (16 of 22 picks)

          Kevin Weekes' players to watch in 'epic' Oilers-Stars showdown

          Kevin Weekes lays out what to expect from the Western Conference finals rematch between the Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars.