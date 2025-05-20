The 16-team field for the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs is now down to four: the Carolina Hurricanes, Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers.
For the Stars and Oilers, it's a rematch of the 2024 Western Conference finals; for the Canes and Panthers, it's a rematch of 2023's Eastern Conference finals.
Who wins this time around, with a trip to the Stanley Cup Final on the line? The ESPN hockey family checks in with their predictions for each series:
Conference finals preview
Eastern Conference finals
M2 Carolina
Hurricanes
vs.
A3 Florida
Panthers
Blake Bolden: Panthers in seven
John Buccigross: Panthers in seven
Ryan Callahan: Panthers in six
Sachin Chandan: Hurricanes in five
Meghan Chayka: Hurricanes in seven
Ryan S. Clark: Panthers in seven
Linda Cohn: Panthers in seven
Rachel Doerrie: Panthers in six
Ray Ferraro: Panthers in six
Emily Kaplan: Panthers in seven
Tim Kavanagh: Hurricanes in six
Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Panthers in seven
Steve Levy: Panthers in six
Vince Masi: Hurricanes in seven
Victoria Matiash: Panthers in six
Sean McDonough: Panthers in six
Mike Monaco: Hurricanes in seven
Arda Öcal: Panthers in six
Kristen Shilton: Panthers in six
John Thoering: Panthers in six
Bob Wischusen: Panthers in seven
Greg Wyshynski: Panthers in six
Consensus pick: Panthers (17 of 22 picks)
Kevin Weekes previews what fans should expect when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference finals.
Western Conference finals
C2 Dallas
Stars
vs.
P3 Edmonton
Oilers
Blake Bolden: Stars in seven
John Buccigross: Oilers in seven
Ryan Callahan: Stars in six
Sachin Chandan: Stars in seven
Meghan Chayka: Oilers in six
Ryan S. Clark: Oilers in six
Linda Cohn: Stars in seven
Rachel Doerrie: Stars in seven
Ray Ferraro: Stars in seven
Emily Kaplan: Stars in seven
Tim Kavanagh: Stars in seven
Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Stars in six
Steve Levy: Stars in seven
Vince Masi: Oilers in six
Victoria Matiash: Stars in seven
Sean McDonough: Stars in seven
Mike Monaco: Oilers in six
Arda Öcal: Oilers in six
Kristen Shilton: Stars in six
John Thoering: Stars in seven
Bob Wischusen: Stars in seven
Greg Wyshynski: Stars in seven
Consensus pick: Stars (16 of 22 picks)
Kevin Weekes lays out what to expect from the Western Conference finals rematch between the Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars.