NHL referee Chris Rooney is hoping to resume duties during the Stanley Cup playoffs after taking a high stick to the eye in Game 7 of the second-round Eastern Conference playoff series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers on Sunday night.

Rooney was left with a black eye but no lasting damage, sources confirmed to ESPN on Monday. TSN was first to report news on Rooney's status a day after the game.

The veteran official was injured 13 seconds into the second period of Sunday's game when Panthers' defenseman Niko Mikkola caught him with the end of his stick while battling for a puck. Rooney was down on the ice before being tended to by trainers from both teams.

A stretcher was brought out, but the bloodied official was able to leave the ice under his own power. Rooney received stitches for his injury and was ruled out for the rest of the game. He was replaced by Garrett Rank, who was on standby in case a situation like Rooney's happened.

The East finals begin Tuesday when the Carolina Hurricanes host the Panthers.