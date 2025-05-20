NHL conference finals history: Winners, records and stats

The NHL, which held its inaugural season in 1917-18, has labeled its penultimate round of the Stanley Cup playoffs as the conference finals since the 1981-82 campaign. The league realigned its teams that season to better reflect their geographical locations. The league officially adopted the Eastern Conference and Western Conference labels during the 1993-94 season.
The NHL labeled the conference finals round as the Stanley Cup semifinals during the 2021 playoffs due to teams playing across conferences amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are key facts and stats about the NHL's conference finals:
Player with the most assists in a conference finals game
Toe Blake, Montreal Canadiens, five (1994 Game 2 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs); Glenn Anderson, Edmonton Oilers, five (1987 Game 5 vs. Detroit Red Wings); Paul Coffey, Edmonton Oilers, five (1985 Game 5 vs. Chicago Black Hawks)
Player with the most points in a conference finals game
Paul Coffey, Edmonton Oilers, six (1985 Game 5 vs. Chicago Black Hawks)
Player with the most goals in a conference finals series
Jari Kurri, Edmonton Oilers, 12* (1985 vs. Chicago Black Hawks)
Player with the most assists in a conference finals series
Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers, 14 (1985 vs. Chicago Black Hawks)
Player with the most points in a conference finals series
Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers, 18 (1985 vs. Chicago Black Hawks)
Player with the most shutouts in a conference finals series
Michael Leighton, Philadelphia Flyers, three (2010 vs. Montreal Canadiens); Jean-Sebastien Giguere, Anaheim Ducks, three (2003 vs. Minnesota Wild)
Team with the most goals in a conference finals game
Edmonton Oilers, 11 (1985 Game 1 vs. Chicago Black Hawks)
Team with the most goals in a conference finals series
Edmonton Oilers, 44 (1985 vs. Chicago Black Hawks)
* Kurri's 12 goals (in six games) is the record for a single playoff series.
Eastern Conference finals winners list
2024: Florida Panthers (def. New York Rangers 4-2)
2023: Florida Panthers (def. Carolina Hurricanes 4-0)
2022: Tampa Bay Lightning (def. New York Rangers 4-2)
2020: Tampa Bay Lightning (def. New York Islanders 4-2)
2019: Boston Bruins (def. Carolina Hurricanes 4-0)
2018: Washington Capitals (def. Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3)
2017: Pittsburgh Penguins (def. Ottawa Senators 4-3)
2016: Pittsburgh Penguins (def. Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3)
2015: Tampa Bay Lightning (def. New York Rangers 4-3)
2014: New York Rangers (def. Montreal Canadiens 4-2)
2013: Boston Bruins (def. Pittsburgh Penguins 4-0)
2012: New Jersey Devils (def. New York Rangers 4-2)
2011: Boston Bruins (def. Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3)
2010: Philadelphia Flyers (def. Montreal Canadiens 4-1)
2009: Pittsburgh Penguins (def. Carolina Hurricanes 4-0)
2008: Pittsburgh Penguins (def. Philadelphia Flyers 4-1)
2007: Ottawa Senators (def. Buffalo Sabres 4-1)
2006: Carolina Hurricanes (def. Buffalo Sabres 4-3)
2005: Lockout
2004: Tampa Bay Lightning (def. Philadelphia Flyers 4-3)
2003: New Jersey Devils (def. Ottawa Senators 4-3)
2002: Carolina Hurricanes (def. Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2)
2001: New Jersey Devils (def. Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1)
2000: New Jersey Devils (def. Philadelphia Flyers 4-3)
1999: Buffalo Sabres (def. Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1)
1998: Washington Capitals (def. Buffalo Sabres 4-2)
1997: Philadelphia Flyers (def. New York Rangers 4-1)
1996: Florida Panthers (def. Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3)
1995: New Jersey Devils (def. Philadelphia Flyers 4-2)
1994: New York Rangers (def. New Jersey Devils 4-3)
1993: Montreal Canadiens (def. New York Islanders 4-1)
1992: Pittsburgh Penguins (def. Boston Bruins 4-0)
1991: Pittsburgh Penguins (def. Boston Bruins 4-2)
1990: Boston Bruins (def. Washington Capitals 4-0)
1989: Montreal Canadiens (def. Philadelphia Flyers 4-2)
1988: Boston Bruins (def. New Jersey Devils 4-3)
1987: Philadelphia Flyers (def. Montreal Canadiens 4-2)
1986: Montreal Canadiens (def. New York Rangers 4-1)
1985: Philadelphia Flyers (def. Quebec Nordiques 4-2)
1984: New York Islanders (def. Montreal Canadiens 4-2)
1983: New York Islanders (def. Boston Bruins 4-2)
1982: New York Islanders (def. Quebec Nordiques 4-0)
Western Conference finals winners list
2024: Edmonton Oilers (def. Dallas Stars 4-2)
2023: Vegas Golden Knights (def. Dallas Stars 4-2)
2022: Colorado Avalanche (def. Edmonton Oilers 4-0)
2020: Dallas Stars (def. Vegas Golden Knights 4-1)
2019: St. Louis Blues (def. San Jose Sharks 4-2)
2018: Vegas Golden Knights (def. Winnipeg Jets 4-1)
2017: Nashville Predators (def. Anaheim Ducks 4-2)
2016: San Jose Sharks (def. St. Louis Blues 4-2)
2015: Chicago Blackhawks (def. Anaheim Ducks 4-3)
2014: Los Angeles Kings (def. Chicago Blackhawks 4-3)
2013: Chicago Blackhawks (def. Los Angeles Kings 4-1)
2012: Los Angeles Kings (def. Phoenix Coyotes 4-1)
2011: Vancouver Canucks (def. San Jose Sharks 4-1)
2010: Chicago Blackhawks (def. San Jose Sharks 4-0)
2009: Detroit Red Wings (def. Chicago Blackhawks 4-1)
2008: Detroit Red Wings (def. Dallas Stars 4-2)
2007: Anaheim Ducks (def. Detroit Red Wings 4-2)
2006: Edmonton Oilers (def. Mighty Ducks of Anaheim 4-1)
2005: Lockout
2004: Calgary Flames (def. San Jose Sharks 4-2)
2003: Mighty Ducks of Anaheim (def. Minnesota Wild 4-0)
2002: Detroit Red Wings (def. Colorado Avalanche 4-3)
2001: Colorado Avalanche (def. St. Louis Blues 4-1)
2000: Dallas Stars (def. Colorado Avalanche 4-3)
1999: Dallas Stars (def. Colorado Avalanche 4-3)
1998: Detroit Red Wings (def. Dallas Stars 4-2)
1997: Detroit Red Wings (def. Colorado Avalanche 4-2)
1996: Colorado Avalanche (def. Detroit Red Wings 4-2)
1995: Detroit Red Wings (def. Chicago Blackhawks 4-1)
1994: Vancouver Canucks (def. Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1)
1993: Los Angeles Kings (def. Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3)
1992: Chicago Blackhawks (def. Edmonton Oilers 4-0)
1991: Minnesota North Stars (def. Edmonton Oilers 4-1)
1990: Edmonton Oilers (def. Chicago Blackhawks 4-2)
1989: Calgary Flames (def. Chicago Blackhawks 4-1)
1988: Edmonton Oilers (def. Detroit Red Wings 4-1)
1987: Edmonton Oilers (def. Detroit Red Wings 4-1)
1986: Calgary Flames (def. St. Louis Blues 4-3)
1985: Edmonton Oilers (def. Chicago Black Hawks 4-2)
1984: Edmonton Oilers (def. Minnesota North Stars 4-0)
1983: Edmonton Oilers (def. Chicago Black Hawks 4-0)
1982: Vancouver Canucks (def. Chicago Black Hawks 4-1)
Check out the ESPN NHL hub page for the latest news, analysis, stats, schedules and more.