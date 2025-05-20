NHL conference finals history: Winners, records and stats

Open Extended Reactions

The NHL, which held its inaugural season in 1917-18, has labeled its penultimate round of the Stanley Cup playoffs as the conference finals since the 1981-82 campaign. The league realigned its teams that season to better reflect their geographical locations. The league officially adopted the Eastern Conference and Western Conference labels during the 1993-94 season.

The NHL labeled the conference finals round as the Stanley Cup semifinals during the 2021 playoffs due to teams playing across conferences amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are key facts and stats about the NHL's conference finals:

Player with the most assists in a conference finals game

Toe Blake, Montreal Canadiens, five (1994 Game 2 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs); Glenn Anderson, Edmonton Oilers, five (1987 Game 5 vs. Detroit Red Wings); Paul Coffey, Edmonton Oilers, five (1985 Game 5 vs. Chicago Black Hawks)

Player with the most points in a conference finals game

Paul Coffey, Edmonton Oilers, six (1985 Game 5 vs. Chicago Black Hawks)

Player with the most goals in a conference finals series

Jari Kurri, Edmonton Oilers, 12* (1985 vs. Chicago Black Hawks)

Player with the most assists in a conference finals series

Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers, 14 (1985 vs. Chicago Black Hawks)

Player with the most points in a conference finals series

Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers, 18 (1985 vs. Chicago Black Hawks)

Player with the most shutouts in a conference finals series

Michael Leighton, Philadelphia Flyers, three (2010 vs. Montreal Canadiens); Jean-Sebastien Giguere, Anaheim Ducks, three (2003 vs. Minnesota Wild)

Team with the most goals in a conference finals game

Edmonton Oilers, 11 (1985 Game 1 vs. Chicago Black Hawks)

Team with the most goals in a conference finals series

Edmonton Oilers, 44 (1985 vs. Chicago Black Hawks)

* Kurri's 12 goals (in six games) is the record for a single playoff series.

Eastern Conference finals winners list

2024: Florida Panthers (def. New York Rangers 4-2)

2023: Florida Panthers (def. Carolina Hurricanes 4-0)

2022: Tampa Bay Lightning (def. New York Rangers 4-2)

2020: Tampa Bay Lightning (def. New York Islanders 4-2)

2019: Boston Bruins (def. Carolina Hurricanes 4-0)

2018: Washington Capitals (def. Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3)

2017: Pittsburgh Penguins (def. Ottawa Senators 4-3)

2016: Pittsburgh Penguins (def. Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3)

2015: Tampa Bay Lightning (def. New York Rangers 4-3)

2014: New York Rangers (def. Montreal Canadiens 4-2)

2013: Boston Bruins (def. Pittsburgh Penguins 4-0)

2012: New Jersey Devils (def. New York Rangers 4-2)

2011: Boston Bruins (def. Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3)

2010: Philadelphia Flyers (def. Montreal Canadiens 4-1)

2009: Pittsburgh Penguins (def. Carolina Hurricanes 4-0)

2008: Pittsburgh Penguins (def. Philadelphia Flyers 4-1)

2007: Ottawa Senators (def. Buffalo Sabres 4-1)

2006: Carolina Hurricanes (def. Buffalo Sabres 4-3)

2005: Lockout

2004: Tampa Bay Lightning (def. Philadelphia Flyers 4-3)

2003: New Jersey Devils (def. Ottawa Senators 4-3)

2002: Carolina Hurricanes (def. Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2)

2001: New Jersey Devils (def. Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1)

2000: New Jersey Devils (def. Philadelphia Flyers 4-3)

1999: Buffalo Sabres (def. Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1)

1998: Washington Capitals (def. Buffalo Sabres 4-2)

1997: Philadelphia Flyers (def. New York Rangers 4-1)

1996: Florida Panthers (def. Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3)

1995: New Jersey Devils (def. Philadelphia Flyers 4-2)

1994: New York Rangers (def. New Jersey Devils 4-3)

1993: Montreal Canadiens (def. New York Islanders 4-1)

1992: Pittsburgh Penguins (def. Boston Bruins 4-0)

1991: Pittsburgh Penguins (def. Boston Bruins 4-2)

1990: Boston Bruins (def. Washington Capitals 4-0)

1989: Montreal Canadiens (def. Philadelphia Flyers 4-2)

1988: Boston Bruins (def. New Jersey Devils 4-3)

1987: Philadelphia Flyers (def. Montreal Canadiens 4-2)

1986: Montreal Canadiens (def. New York Rangers 4-1)

1985: Philadelphia Flyers (def. Quebec Nordiques 4-2)

1984: New York Islanders (def. Montreal Canadiens 4-2)

1983: New York Islanders (def. Boston Bruins 4-2)

1982: New York Islanders (def. Quebec Nordiques 4-0)

Western Conference finals winners list

2024: Edmonton Oilers (def. Dallas Stars 4-2)

2023: Vegas Golden Knights (def. Dallas Stars 4-2)

2022: Colorado Avalanche (def. Edmonton Oilers 4-0)

2020: Dallas Stars (def. Vegas Golden Knights 4-1)

2019: St. Louis Blues (def. San Jose Sharks 4-2)

2018: Vegas Golden Knights (def. Winnipeg Jets 4-1)

2017: Nashville Predators (def. Anaheim Ducks 4-2)

2016: San Jose Sharks (def. St. Louis Blues 4-2)

2015: Chicago Blackhawks (def. Anaheim Ducks 4-3)

2014: Los Angeles Kings (def. Chicago Blackhawks 4-3)

2013: Chicago Blackhawks (def. Los Angeles Kings 4-1)

2012: Los Angeles Kings (def. Phoenix Coyotes 4-1)

2011: Vancouver Canucks (def. San Jose Sharks 4-1)

2010: Chicago Blackhawks (def. San Jose Sharks 4-0)

2009: Detroit Red Wings (def. Chicago Blackhawks 4-1)

2008: Detroit Red Wings (def. Dallas Stars 4-2)

2007: Anaheim Ducks (def. Detroit Red Wings 4-2)

2006: Edmonton Oilers (def. Mighty Ducks of Anaheim 4-1)

2005: Lockout

2004: Calgary Flames (def. San Jose Sharks 4-2)

2003: Mighty Ducks of Anaheim (def. Minnesota Wild 4-0)

2002: Detroit Red Wings (def. Colorado Avalanche 4-3)

2001: Colorado Avalanche (def. St. Louis Blues 4-1)

2000: Dallas Stars (def. Colorado Avalanche 4-3)

1999: Dallas Stars (def. Colorado Avalanche 4-3)

1998: Detroit Red Wings (def. Dallas Stars 4-2)

1997: Detroit Red Wings (def. Colorado Avalanche 4-2)

1996: Colorado Avalanche (def. Detroit Red Wings 4-2)

1995: Detroit Red Wings (def. Chicago Blackhawks 4-1)

1994: Vancouver Canucks (def. Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1)

1993: Los Angeles Kings (def. Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3)

1992: Chicago Blackhawks (def. Edmonton Oilers 4-0)

1991: Minnesota North Stars (def. Edmonton Oilers 4-1)

1990: Edmonton Oilers (def. Chicago Blackhawks 4-2)

1989: Calgary Flames (def. Chicago Blackhawks 4-1)

1988: Edmonton Oilers (def. Detroit Red Wings 4-1)

1987: Edmonton Oilers (def. Detroit Red Wings 4-1)

1986: Calgary Flames (def. St. Louis Blues 4-3)

1985: Edmonton Oilers (def. Chicago Black Hawks 4-2)

1984: Edmonton Oilers (def. Minnesota North Stars 4-0)

1983: Edmonton Oilers (def. Chicago Black Hawks 4-0)

1982: Vancouver Canucks (def. Chicago Black Hawks 4-1)

