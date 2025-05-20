        <
        >

          NHL conference finals history: Winners, records and stats

          The Florida Panthers won the 2024 NHL eastern conference final. AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
          • Keith Jenkins
          May 20, 2025, 10:38 PM

          The NHL, which held its inaugural season in 1917-18, has labeled its penultimate round of the Stanley Cup playoffs as the conference finals since the 1981-82 campaign. The league realigned its teams that season to better reflect their geographical locations. The league officially adopted the Eastern Conference and Western Conference labels during the 1993-94 season.

          The NHL labeled the conference finals round as the Stanley Cup semifinals during the 2021 playoffs due to teams playing across conferences amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

          Here are key facts and stats about the NHL's conference finals:

          Player with the most assists in a conference finals game

          Toe Blake, Montreal Canadiens, five (1994 Game 2 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs); Glenn Anderson, Edmonton Oilers, five (1987 Game 5 vs. Detroit Red Wings); Paul Coffey, Edmonton Oilers, five (1985 Game 5 vs. Chicago Black Hawks)

          Player with the most points in a conference finals game

          Paul Coffey, Edmonton Oilers, six (1985 Game 5 vs. Chicago Black Hawks)

          Player with the most goals in a conference finals series

          Jari Kurri, Edmonton Oilers, 12* (1985 vs. Chicago Black Hawks)

          Player with the most assists in a conference finals series

          Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers, 14 (1985 vs. Chicago Black Hawks)

          Player with the most points in a conference finals series

          Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers, 18 (1985 vs. Chicago Black Hawks)

          Player with the most shutouts in a conference finals series

          Michael Leighton, Philadelphia Flyers, three (2010 vs. Montreal Canadiens); Jean-Sebastien Giguere, Anaheim Ducks, three (2003 vs. Minnesota Wild)

          Team with the most goals in a conference finals game

          Edmonton Oilers, 11 (1985 Game 1 vs. Chicago Black Hawks)

          Team with the most goals in a conference finals series

          Edmonton Oilers, 44 (1985 vs. Chicago Black Hawks)

          * Kurri's 12 goals (in six games) is the record for a single playoff series.

          Eastern Conference finals winners list

          2024: Florida Panthers (def. New York Rangers 4-2)
          2023: Florida Panthers (def. Carolina Hurricanes 4-0)
          2022: Tampa Bay Lightning (def. New York Rangers 4-2)
          2020: Tampa Bay Lightning (def. New York Islanders 4-2)
          2019: Boston Bruins (def. Carolina Hurricanes 4-0)
          2018: Washington Capitals (def. Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3)
          2017: Pittsburgh Penguins (def. Ottawa Senators 4-3)
          2016: Pittsburgh Penguins (def. Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3)
          2015: Tampa Bay Lightning (def. New York Rangers 4-3)
          2014: New York Rangers (def. Montreal Canadiens 4-2)
          2013: Boston Bruins (def. Pittsburgh Penguins 4-0)
          2012: New Jersey Devils (def. New York Rangers 4-2)
          2011: Boston Bruins (def. Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3)
          2010: Philadelphia Flyers (def. Montreal Canadiens 4-1)
          2009: Pittsburgh Penguins (def. Carolina Hurricanes 4-0)
          2008: Pittsburgh Penguins (def. Philadelphia Flyers 4-1)
          2007: Ottawa Senators (def. Buffalo Sabres 4-1)
          2006: Carolina Hurricanes (def. Buffalo Sabres 4-3)
          2005: Lockout
          2004: Tampa Bay Lightning (def. Philadelphia Flyers 4-3)
          2003: New Jersey Devils (def. Ottawa Senators 4-3)
          2002: Carolina Hurricanes (def. Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2)
          2001: New Jersey Devils (def. Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1)
          2000: New Jersey Devils (def. Philadelphia Flyers 4-3)
          1999: Buffalo Sabres (def. Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1)
          1998: Washington Capitals (def. Buffalo Sabres 4-2)
          1997: Philadelphia Flyers (def. New York Rangers 4-1)
          1996: Florida Panthers (def. Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3)
          1995: New Jersey Devils (def. Philadelphia Flyers 4-2)
          1994: New York Rangers (def. New Jersey Devils 4-3)
          1993: Montreal Canadiens (def. New York Islanders 4-1)
          1992: Pittsburgh Penguins (def. Boston Bruins 4-0)
          1991: Pittsburgh Penguins (def. Boston Bruins 4-2)
          1990: Boston Bruins (def. Washington Capitals 4-0)
          1989: Montreal Canadiens (def. Philadelphia Flyers 4-2)
          1988: Boston Bruins (def. New Jersey Devils 4-3)
          1987: Philadelphia Flyers (def. Montreal Canadiens 4-2)
          1986: Montreal Canadiens (def. New York Rangers 4-1)
          1985: Philadelphia Flyers (def. Quebec Nordiques 4-2)
          1984: New York Islanders (def. Montreal Canadiens 4-2)
          1983: New York Islanders (def. Boston Bruins 4-2)
          1982: New York Islanders (def. Quebec Nordiques 4-0)

          Western Conference finals winners list

          2024: Edmonton Oilers (def. Dallas Stars 4-2)
          2023: Vegas Golden Knights (def. Dallas Stars 4-2)
          2022: Colorado Avalanche (def. Edmonton Oilers 4-0)
          2020: Dallas Stars (def. Vegas Golden Knights 4-1)
          2019: St. Louis Blues (def. San Jose Sharks 4-2)
          2018: Vegas Golden Knights (def. Winnipeg Jets 4-1)
          2017: Nashville Predators (def. Anaheim Ducks 4-2)
          2016: San Jose Sharks (def. St. Louis Blues 4-2)
          2015: Chicago Blackhawks (def. Anaheim Ducks 4-3)
          2014: Los Angeles Kings (def. Chicago Blackhawks 4-3)
          2013: Chicago Blackhawks (def. Los Angeles Kings 4-1)
          2012: Los Angeles Kings (def. Phoenix Coyotes 4-1)
          2011: Vancouver Canucks (def. San Jose Sharks 4-1)
          2010: Chicago Blackhawks (def. San Jose Sharks 4-0)
          2009: Detroit Red Wings (def. Chicago Blackhawks 4-1)
          2008: Detroit Red Wings (def. Dallas Stars 4-2)
          2007: Anaheim Ducks (def. Detroit Red Wings 4-2)
          2006: Edmonton Oilers (def. Mighty Ducks of Anaheim 4-1)
          2005: Lockout
          2004: Calgary Flames (def. San Jose Sharks 4-2)
          2003: Mighty Ducks of Anaheim (def. Minnesota Wild 4-0)
          2002: Detroit Red Wings (def. Colorado Avalanche 4-3)
          2001: Colorado Avalanche (def. St. Louis Blues 4-1)
          2000: Dallas Stars (def. Colorado Avalanche 4-3)
          1999: Dallas Stars (def. Colorado Avalanche 4-3)
          1998: Detroit Red Wings (def. Dallas Stars 4-2)
          1997: Detroit Red Wings (def. Colorado Avalanche 4-2)
          1996: Colorado Avalanche (def. Detroit Red Wings 4-2)
          1995: Detroit Red Wings (def. Chicago Blackhawks 4-1)
          1994: Vancouver Canucks (def. Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1)
          1993: Los Angeles Kings (def. Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3)
          1992: Chicago Blackhawks (def. Edmonton Oilers 4-0)
          1991: Minnesota North Stars (def. Edmonton Oilers 4-1)
          1990: Edmonton Oilers (def. Chicago Blackhawks 4-2)
          1989: Calgary Flames (def. Chicago Blackhawks 4-1)
          1988: Edmonton Oilers (def. Detroit Red Wings 4-1)
          1987: Edmonton Oilers (def. Detroit Red Wings 4-1)
          1986: Calgary Flames (def. St. Louis Blues 4-3)
          1985: Edmonton Oilers (def. Chicago Black Hawks 4-2)
          1984: Edmonton Oilers (def. Minnesota North Stars 4-0)
          1983: Edmonton Oilers (def. Chicago Black Hawks 4-0)
          1982: Vancouver Canucks (def. Chicago Black Hawks 4-1)

          Check out the ESPN NHL hub page for the latest news, analysis, stats, schedules and more.