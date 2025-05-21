Open Extended Reactions

RALEIGH -- Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said his players have to be smarter about retaliating against the Florida Panthers' trademark agitation.

"We know that's how they do things," he said on Wednesday, after Florida took a 1-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals with a 5-2 win. "Find a way not to let that get to you. Stick to what is going to win us games."

At issue for the Hurricanes in Game 1 was center Sebastian Aho's roughing penalty against Florida's Anton Lundell at 6:59 of the first period, which negated a Carolina power play and led to Carter Verhaeghe scoring the first goal of the game on a Panthers' power play. Aho took a swing at Lundell after the Panthers center cross-checked him. The referees whistled the retaliation but not the initial stickwork that provoked it.

"I mean, the first penalty is bad call, right? You're going to have those. But that's my thing: Retaliation penalties are not going to get it done," Brind'Amour said. "We did a pretty good job with [retaliation], but it just takes one. That's my point. You can't have that one, because that really puts you behind the game and now it's different."

The Hurricanes are 5-0 when scoring first in the playoffs and 3-3 when they don't. Carolina's penalty kill had stopped 14 of 15 power plays at home and 28 of 30 overall in the playoffs until Game 1, when Florida went 2-for-3 with the man advantage.

"They made us pay. It's a good team that knows how to score goals and finds way to win games when you make mistakes," Carolina captain Jordan Staal said. "We've got to limit those mistakes."

Another example of the Hurricanes' retaliation, though a less costly one for Carolina, came in the third period when defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere deliberately shot a puck at Florida forward Brad Marchand. In this case, the Panthers got the worst of it, as Marchand was given a double minor for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct.

"Just heated. I was pretty pissed off. He tried to take a run at me. I shot the puck at him. We had a little [tussle]," Gostisbehere said.

After Game 1, neither Panthers players nor coach Paul Maurice would discuss the incident in detail.

"It happens. It's what it is. I mean, we block shots all the time, so what's the difference?" Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad said.

That attitude extends to the Panthers' composure on the ice. While the Panthers have earned their reputation as an irritating, physical opponent -- attributes that helped them win the Stanley Cup for the first time last season -- they can dish it out and take it.

Look no further than the Florida crease in Game 1, where the Hurricanes crashed the net of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky with frequency. At one point, forward Andrei Svechnikov's hip collided with Bobrovsky's head. But the goalie wasn't knocked off his game and his team didn't retaliate.

"It's OK. It's the playoffs. They try to get under the skin. I just focus on my things and try not to think about that," Bobrovsky said after his Game 1 win.

Maurice praised his netminder's composure.

"Sergei's not a kid. He's been through it. He's been bumped. He's just developed a skill set that it just doesn't bother him," the coach said. "No one likes getting elbowed in the head, but it won't be the first time or the last time."

Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals is Thursday night in Raleigh. The Hurricanes have now lost 13 straight games in that round of the playoffs, including five straight to the Panthers.