Edmonton Oilers forward Connor Brown is considered a game-time decision for Game 1 of the Western Conference finals against the host Dallas Stars on Wednesday, head coach Kris Knoblauch announced.

Viktor Arvidsson likely would be placed in Brown's spot in the lineup should the latter be unable to play in the opener of the best-of-seven series. Brown, who is nursing an undisclosed injury, did not participate in the morning skate on Wednesday.

Brown recorded four shots on goal in 16:52 of ice time during the Oilers' 1-0 overtime victory versus the Vegas Golden Knights last Wednesday.

The Game 5 win clinched the series for Edmonton, which will face Dallas in the Western Conference finals for the second consecutive year. The Oilers shot down the Stars in six games before falling in seven to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.

Brown, 31, has seven points (four goals, three assists) in 11 playoff games. He totaled 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) and a plus-9 rating while playing in all 82 games during the regular season.