Boston Fleet assistant GM Meghan Turner is switching coasts after being hired as the PWHL Seattle expansion franchise's general manager and first employee, the league announced Wednesday.

Turner spent the past two seasons working under Fleet GM Danielle Marmer, and earned an MBA during her college playing days at Quinnipiac. She went on to compete in the Canadian Women's Hockey League and the PWHL's precursor, PWHPA.

Her first priorities will involve hiring coaching and support staffs, while also preparing for the PWHL's expansion exclusive signing period spanning June 4 to 8 and expansion draft on June 9.

Turner's hiring fills one of the PWHL's two expansion team slots, with Vancouver's GM position still open. The six-team PWHL, in the midst of completing its second season, announced the Vancouver and Seattle additions in separate news conferences held a week apart late last month.

"Meghan brings an extraordinary combination of hockey experience, strategic vision, and professionalism to PWHL Seattle," said Jayna Hefford, PWHL executive vice president of hockey operations. "During her time in Boston, Meghan distinguished herself as a big-picture thinker who quickly earned the respect of players and staff alike."

The PWHL centrally controls all of its franchises and is responsible for hiring staff for each team.

From Bedford, New Hampshire, Turner previously worked as a consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers and remains an active member of the Army National Guard.

Turner enjoyed a glimpse of Seattle's support for women's hockey in the Fleet's 3-2 shootout win over Montreal on Jan. 5 in a neutral site game played at the NHL Kraken's Climate Pledge Arena, which will also serve as the yet to be named PWHL team's home. The game was the PWHL's first of nine "Takeover Tour" games this season and attracted a crowd of 12,608.

"I'm confident that we're stepping into an environment that is more than ready for women's hockey," Turner said. "I'm excited for the opportunity to build a team and an organization that reflects the passion of the city and the excellence of the league. We've got a lot of work to do and I'm ready to get started."