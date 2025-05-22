Can the Hurricanes score enough goals to win the Stanley Cup?

Open Extended Reactions

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes swear they have enough offense on their team to reach the Stanley Cup Final.

"Easily," winger Andrei Svechnikov said. "I think we got lots of offense. We got lots of the skill. The greatest thing is that we got the system as well."

They swear the skeptics are wrong about their offensive challenges. Wrong about a team that has constantly seen its goal-scoring drop under head coach Rod Brind'Amour the later it gets in the postseason. Wrong about a team perpetually seen as the one that can't score a critical goal to win a tight playoff series.

Wrong about a team that was limited to one goal in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Florida Panthers until Jackson Blake added a garbage-time power play marker in their 5-2 loss -- their fifth straight conference finals loss to the Panthers, and 13th consecutive loss in the NHL's penultimate playoff round, dating back to 2009.

The skeptics will note that Carolina tacitly acknowledged its offensive deficiency while trading for proven playoff scorers in each of the last two seasons -- acquiring Jake Guentzel from the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2024, and the now-famous temporary addition of Mikko Rantanen in 2025 -- neither of whom are on the current roster.

The Hurricanes believe, quite fervently, that there are enough goals in their locker room to finally play for the Stanley Cup under Brind'Amour this season.

"I'm very confident about that. I mean, we have a ton of skill," center Sebastian Aho said. "We've got a ton of guys who can score goals."

THE HURRICANES ARE a successful team by many measures. Since 2018-19, when Brind'Amour took over as head coach, they have a .654 regular-season points percentage, which is the third best in the NHL behind the Boston Bruins (.660) and Tampa Bay Lightning (.656).

Their defensive credentials are unimpeachable, as the Hurricanes are in a statistical tie with the Bruins for the best defensive team in the NHL during Brind'Amour's tenure (2.62 goals against per game). Offensively, they ranked seventh in that span (3.22 goals per game), thanks to players like Aho, Svechnikov and Seth Jarvis.

Carolina has advanced past the first round of the playoffs in every season Brind'Amour has been head coach, including three trips to the Eastern Conference finals. Their defense has been fairly consistent to their regular-season performance during those 85 playoff games: 2.64 goals against per game. The Canes have earned their reputation as a puck-possessing team that absolutely hounds opponents.

"I don't think really anybody enjoys playing Carolina," Florida star Matthew Tkachuk said. "They're a tough team to play against and they make it hard on you every game."

But while Carolina repeated their regular-season success on defense, the same couldn't be said for their offense. The Hurricanes averaged only 2.93 goals per playoff game in 85 playoff games under Brind'Amour.

A peek inside the numbers explains why. From 2021-2024, the Hurricanes averaged 3.39 goals per 60 minutes (all strengths) in the playoff rounds they've won. In the playoff rounds in which they've been eliminated, that scoring average drops to 1.91 goals per game.

There are plenty of theories as to why this keeps happening to Carolina. Their power-play efficiency has contributed to it: In the regular season since Brind'Amour took over, they converted at a 21.7% clip. That has dipped to 16.5% in the playoffs -- although this postseason the Canes are converting better in the playoffs (27.8%) than regular season (18.7%).

Quality of opponents is another: The Hurricanes' playoff eliminations have come against two great defensive Bruins teams; twice against New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin; and once each against Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy and Florida's Sergei Bobrovsky, two of the best postseason goaltenders in recent NHL history.

Then there's the "live by the shot attempt, die by the shot attempt" theory.

"Their style of quantity over quality, and throwing pucks at net from everywhere does not create enough high-danger chances. They don't get enough traffic to the net prior to their volume shooting to generate rebounds or deflections," one NHL analytics analyst said. "They aren't patient. Teams know they volume shoot. They can plan their shot-blocking around that because it's easy to pick that out."

The Hurricanes have lost 13 straight games in the conference finals. That is not a misprint: 13 straight games, having been swept by the Penguins (2009), Bruins (2019) and Panthers (2023), and then losing Game 1 to Florida on Tuesday.

Brind'Amour said that in the face of that frustration, the Canes are who they are.

"You guys are going to talk about it, but what do you want to do? You're not going to change your game. That's not going to work. I know it doesn't work. I know that you could try to go and open up and start taking risks or doing different things. That is not going to be the answer," Brind'Amour said Wednesday. "We go over it over and over: How are we going to create more scoring chances and give up less? That's the game. That's what you're trying to figure out."

Looking at their 2023 elimination by the Panthers, one sees that the Hurricanes' shot volume in the earlier rounds (65.7 shot attempts per 60) and in the four-game sweep (65.4) wasn't all that far off. Their expected goals per 60 minutes improved from 2.9 in the first two rounds to 3.1 in the conference finals. But their offense fell off a cliff -- 2.93 goals per 60 minutes at 5-on-5 in the first two rounds, down to 0.9 goals per 60 minutes in the conference finals.

One major difference between that series and this one for Carolina: That Andrei Svechnikov is healthy for the latter series.

And he could be the difference-maker they need.

SVECHNIKOV WAS 22 YEARS OLD in 2023. He had scored 30 goals in 78 games in the previous season. He had 55 points in 64 games for a Hurricanes team that would finish with 113 points in the standings. But then disaster struck: Svechnikov tore his right ACL in non-contact fashion on March 11, 2023. There were just over a dozen games left in the regular season. One of the Hurricanes' biggest offensive difference makers would not be available in the postseason.

"That's probably the hardest thing in my life, to be honest. Just to go with the boys throughout the whole season and just not able to help them in a playoff," Svechnikov told ESPN. "It was so hard to come to every game. I remember the feeling sitting in the car and kind of thinking about it: 'I don't want to even go to the rink to watch it.'"

As hard as it was, Svechnikov watched his teammates beat the Islanders in six games and eliminate the Devils in five games. Then came the Panthers. Carolina was swept, but the margin of victory in each game was a single goal. They scored only three total goals in the first three losses. Their offensive evaporated.

Svechnikov doesn't like to think about whether he could have been the difference in some of those close defeats.

"Maybe not, maybe yes. Who knows? But all I'm trying to focus on right now is this series and don't worry about what's happened in the past," he said.

Jarvis was unwavering in his belief that Svechnikov could have made a different then and could make on now against the Panthers.

"You see what he's done in the playoffs so far," he said. "The way he impacts the game, not only scoring but the plays he makes with his physicality and his speed. It's definitely a force we missed when he played them last time."

Svechnikov has 10 points in his first 11 playoff games this season, including a team-leading eight goals. His impact has been palpable, from his Game 4 hat trick against New Jersey to all but bury them, to goals in three straight games in eliminating Washington -- including the game-winner in Game 4.

"He has been phenomenal for us for the first two rounds here, and we're going to need that to continue," forward Jordan Martinook said. "He could be a game-breaker. When he's playing physical, he's hard to contain."

Captain Jordan Staal has seen Svechnikov mature as an offensive force, and has been impressed with his consistency during this current run.

"He's just been great. No question about it," said. "He's been on it every night. Being physical. Shooting the puck. Being the playoff player we know he can be."

Carolina has been certainly searching for that "playoff player."

THE SWEEP BY THE PANTHERS in 2023, with the margins of defeat so infinitesimal, left the Hurricanes searching for ways to finally advance past the conference finals.

Not exactly known for NHL trade deadline blockbusters -- especially ones for players that could leave in free agency -- Carolina traded for Pittsburgh winger Jake Guentzel in 2024. He won a Stanley Cup with the Penguins in 2017, and has established himself as a dependable postseason performer.

With nine points in 11 games during the 2024 playoffs, he lived up to that billing, but it wasn't enough to get Carolina past the Rangers in the second round. He opted not to sign with Carolina, who traded his rights to Tampa Bay for a third-round pick. Guentzel had six points in five games for the Lightning in their first-round loss to the Panthers.

New GM Eric Tulsky, who replaced Don Waddell after he left for the Columbus Blue Jackets, took an even bigger swing this season in trading leading scorer Martin Necas in a package to land Mikko Rantanen, the Colorado Avalanche star and pending free agent who was at a contract impasse with the team.

Tulsky made the case that, from a systems perspective, Rantanen was an ideal fit.

"We play a system that has us battling for pucks along the walls, trying to make plays at the net front and he's just one of the best in the league at some of those things," he said at the time.

Tulsky said the Hurricanes' identity could be seen in the way that Staal performs, driving play with his size and strength in Brind'Amour's system. "Mikko can do all of that, but with really high-level skill to go with it," the GM said.

Rantanen arrived at the same time as former NHL MVP Taylor Hall, whom Carolina acquired from Chicago. The intentions were clear: Bolstering the offense of a team that's needed more of it in the playoffs.

"Ultimately, one of the things that we felt our team could stand to have was a little bit of an upgrade in skill and offensive punch," Tulsky said.

What happened next was a defining moment of the 2024-25 season. Rantanen told the Hurricanes he would not sign a contract extension with them. Rather than have him for a run at the Stanley Cup before he left for free agency, the Hurricanes traded him to Dallas for a return package that included promising young forward Logan Stankoven.

Rantanen scored six points in 13 games with the Hurricanes but made it known that he didn't want to sign a long-term deal with the franchise. Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

Through 13 games, Rantanen led the Stanley Cup Playoffs with 19 points.

"It definitely changes things when you have a guy like that, a star player. It changes the identity of your team," Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. "I think we've been built around four lines and waves of pressure and work. Probably more like a Carolina-type identity. I think when you add a player like that, you have to take on a little bit of a different identity."

Stankoven didn't really see the parallels between his old team and the Hurricanes. He also didn't think Carolina needed a one focal point player to find success in the postseason.

"The great thing that I've noticed so far is we're not relying on one line to score goals. If you look at our lineup, we have everybody scoring goals and contributing at different times, which is great," he said. "Obviously it's awesome to have star players. Edmonton's got [Connor] McDavid and [Leon] Draisaitl and on and on. We do have star players too, but everyone kind of chips in at the right time and that's what you need to get through the playoffs."

This is the prevailing message from the Hurricanes in the playoffs. Like in previous runs, it's not about the individual, but the team solving their offensive challenges.

"I think all four lines have contributed at times in these playoffs, and that's what you need," Hall said. "I feel like that's my role is to come in and play good Hurricanes playoff hockey, play the right way and whatnot, but we have to get contributions offensively from up and down the lineup. It's just not going to work if it's one or two lines carrying us."

"It's definitely all four lines," Aho said. "You've seen it already in these playoffs: It's not one line that carries the production. it's the whole lineup. That's how we've been built. We like it that way."

History hasn't been kind to the Carolina offense late in the playoffs. Game 1 against the Panthers didn't inspire much confidence from the box score, although Jarvis believes they generated enough looks to feel good about the series.

"I'm not concerned. It's going to come," he said. "Obviously, we have to find different ways, but like I said before, it's about executing and that's something we've been preaching. We know when we get the chances that they'll go on eventually go in."

Like his teammates, Jarvis doesn't buy the idea that this Hurricanes team can't score enough to finally play for the Stanley Cup under Brind'Amour.

"I have all the confidence in the world [about our offense]. More than enough. I think everyone's bought into the way we play, which might be a little bit different from years past," he said. "I love where our team's at right now."

Despite not having a Jake Guentzel or a Mikko Rantanen on the ice?

"We got everyone we need in this room," Jarvis said. "Everyone wants to be here. That's what we love."