Sam Reinhart suffers a lower-body injury and leaves the game in the first period after being hit by Sebastian Aho. (0:25)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Florida forward Sam Reinhart left Game 2 of the Panthers' Eastern Conference finals series against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night because of a lower-body injury and won't return.

Reinhart was shaken up late in the first period when he was hit by Carolina's Sebastian Aho as Reinhart carried the puck into the offensive zone. Aho hit Reinhart near the left knee, with the leg bending awkwardly.

Reinhart made his way back to the bench and was grimacing in pain before heading to the locker room.

Reinhart's injury came as the reigning Stanley Cup champion Panthers had raced to a 3-0 first-period lead in Game 2 after Tuesday's 5-2 win in the series opener.