Cara Gardner Morey is leaving Princeton following seven seasons as women's hockey coach after being hired as general manager and the first employee of PWHL Vancouver's expansion franchise, the league announced Friday.

Aside from spending 14 seasons at Princeton, Gardner Morey has held various coaching roles with Hockey Canada at the senior women and under-18 levels, while also serving as a developmental camp coach with the Philadelphia Flyers the past four years. She coached the Tigers to their first ECAC conference tournament title in 2020 as part of a school-record 26-win season.

Her former Tigers players include Canadian national team members in forward Sarah Fillier and defenseman Claire Thompson, who were selected first and third overall in last year's PWHL draft.

Gardner Morey's first priorities will involve hiring coaching and support staffs, while also preparing for the league's exclusive expansion signing period from June 4-8 and expansion draft on June 9.

Her hiring comes two days after the PWHL appointed Boston Fleet assistant GM Meghan Turner to take over as general manager of its other expansion franchise in Seattle. The six-team league, in the midst of completing its second season, announced Vancouver and Seattle's additions in separate news conferences held a week apart late last month.

"Cara brings exceptional experience at all levels of the game, a deep understanding of player development, and an unwavering passion for advancing women's sports," PWHL executive vice president of hockey operations Jayna Hefford said.

From Hensall, Ontario, Gardner Morey played both ice and field hockey at Brown University, and also played in the original NWHL. She earned a masters in education at Arizona State.

"It's a privilege to help bring the best women's hockey to one of the greatest cities in the world," Gardner Morey said.

Vancouver was selected as the PWHL's first expansion franchise after attracting a sold-out crowd of 19,038 to a neutral site game in January. The yet-to-be-named Vancouver team will play out of the former home of the Vancouver Canucks, the Pacific Coliseum.