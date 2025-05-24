Sam Reinhart suffers a lower-body injury and leaves the game in the first period after being hit by Sebastian Aho. (0:25)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart will miss Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals with a lower body injury.

The Panthers lead the Carolina Hurricanes 2-0, with the action shifting to Sunrise on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

Reinhart was Florida's leading scorer in the regular season with 81 points in 79 games, including a team-high 39 goals. He is a finalist for the Selke Trophy, awarded to the best defensive forward in the NHL. Reinhart scored 57 goals for the Panthers in 2023-24 to earn an eight-year, $69 million contract extension.

He left the Panthers' 5-0 win in Game 2 on Thursday after a first-period hit by Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho as Reinhart carried the puck into the offensive zone. Aho appeared to make contact with Reinhart's left knee. Reinhart's last shift ended with 2:08 left in the first period.

Reinhart underwent testing Friday and was ruled out by coach Paul Maurice on Saturday. Maurice listed him as day-to-day after the Panthers' morning skate.

The 29-year-old has 11 points in 14 playoff games, skating on the team's top line with captain Aleksander Barkov and Evan Rodrigues. Reinhart was second on the Panthers with 10 goals during their Stanley Cup championship run in 2024.

Maurice said Reinhart is "a significant player" out of the lineup, one who contributes to the power play and penalty kill.

Forward Jesper Boqvist will draw into Reinhart's spot alongside Barkov. The 26-year-old has one goal and one assist in nine playoff games this season but has averaged just 8:52 in ice time.

Florida defenseman Aaron Ekblad said the Panthers have plenty of experience picking up the slack for players who are out of their lineup. Florida had only 12 players who played at least 76 games in the regular season.

"Not necessarily losing Rhino, but up and down the line of losing guys. It's never easy, but it's a team effort and has always been there for us. Not replace him, because he's irreplaceable, but do our best," Ekblad said.