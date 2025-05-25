Sam Reinhart suffers a lower-body injury and leaves the game in the first period after being hit by Sebastian Aho. (0:25)

Open Extended Reactions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The Carolina Hurricanes regretted not sticking up for star center Sebastian Aho when he was mauled by Florida Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk late in their Game 3 loss on Saturday night.

In the third period, with the Panthers cruising to a 6-2 win and a 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals, Tkachuk went after Aho with a series of shoves and cross-checks, eventually putting him in a headlock and bringing him down to the ice. The incident was seen as retaliation for Aho's low hit on Florida's Sam Reinhart that injured him on Game 2 and kept the forward out of the lineup on Saturday.

"I don't really look at it as intent or intimidation at all. It's just sticking up for teammates," said Tkachuk, who was given a roughing penalty and a 10-minute misconduct. "We're a family in there. It could happen to anybody and there's probably 20 guys racing to be the guy to stick up for a teammate like that. That's just how our team's built. That's why we're successful. I don't think any of us would be thrilled at that play in Game 2."

But while Tkachuk was on top of Aho, who remained in the game, there was no chaotic response from the Hurricanes, nor any retaliation for the rest of the game. Carolina forward Taylor Hall said, in hindsight, there needed to be some reaction.

"I think what happened is that we don't want to take penalties after the whistle, and they're very good at goading you into them. But we have to support each other and make sure all five of us are having each other's backs," said Hall. "That was a tough look there, but we'll battle for each other to no end."

Coach Rod Brind'Amour said there needed to be a response, especially since the game was all but over on the scoreboard

. "In that situation, there probably does. There's a fine line. You don't want to start advocating for that kind of hockey, necessarily. But with the game out of hand, yes, we have to do a better job of that with the game out of hand," he said.

The Hurricanes face elimination on Monday night in Sunrise. They also face a 16th straight loss in the Eastern Conference finals, a streak that stretches back to 2009.

"We're going to give our best tomorrow," said Hall. "I think that we have a belief in our room, honestly. We're playing for our season."