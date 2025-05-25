Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman each net two goals to power the Oilers to a 2-1 series lead vs. the Stars. (1:45)

Open Extended Reactions

EDMONTON, Alberta -- Zach Hyman had two goals and an assist, Connor McDavid also had a two-goal outing and the Edmonton Oilers took a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference final series with a 6-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Sunday.

Evan Bouchard, with a goal and an assist, and John Klingberg also scored for the Oilers. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added three assists.

Stuart Skinner made 33 saves in the Edmonton net to improve to 4-4 in the postseason this year, his first victory in the playoffs that wasn't a shutout.

"We had a bit of a dip, they had a bit of push," Nugent-Hopkins said of the Stars' play in the second period, lauding Skinner for keeping the team in it. "He stepped up big time for us, and made some big saves. You need your goalies to do that."

The Oilers have won two straight since their third-period collapse in Game 1 in Dallas, and improved to 10-3 in the postseason since dropping the first two games of their first-round series vs. the Los Angeles Kings.

Jason Robertson scored for the Stars, who are hoping to avoid being knocked out in the third round by the Oilers for a second consecutive season.

"They were definitely the better team in the second period," Skinner said of the Stars. "And we kind of knew that going into the third. So, we just had to reset."

Jake Oettinger stopped 18 shots in Dallas' net, falling to 5-10 in his career in West final contests.

Game 4 will be in Edmonton on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.