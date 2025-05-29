The New York Islanders win the 2025 NHL draft lottery after having only a 3.5% chance to do so. (1:25)

Patrick Roy will remain as the head coach of the New York Islanders, new general manager and executive vice president Mathieu Darche said at his introductory press conference Thursday.

Roy, 59, has a 55-47-17 record since replacing Lane Lambert as head coach on Jan. 20, 2024. The Hall of Famer posted a 35-35-12 mark this past season but failed to guide the club to the playoffs.

Assistant coaches John MacLean and Tommy Albelin will not return to the bench, Darche said.

Darche wasn't done there, however.

When asked about his interest in entertaining offers for the top overall pick of the 2025 NHL draft, Darche was quick with a response.

"Someone would have to really knock my socks off to trade that pick," he said.

New York landed the top overall pick of the upcoming draft earlier this month, despite having the 10th-best chance of winning the lottery at 3.5%.

Darche, 48, has served as the director of hockey operations for the Tampa Bay Lightning over the past six seasons. The Lightning qualified for the playoffs in each year of that stretch, including capturing consecutive Stanley Cup titles in 2020 and 2021 and appearing in the Finals in 2022.

Tabbed general manager and executive vice president, Darche will replace Lou Lamoriello, who left the Islanders last month after seven seasons.