Who has won the NHL Presidents' Trophy? Winners by year

The Presidents' Trophy is awarded annually to the NHL team that finishes the regular season with the most points. If two or more teams are tied in points, the first tiebreaker is the team that has the most regulation wins. The second tiebreaker is most wins in regulation and overtime.
The Detroit Red Wings (6) are the only team to win the trophy more than four times. Only eight Presidents' Trophy winners have gone on to win the Stanley Cup.
Presidents' Trophy winners list
2025: Winnipeg Jets, 56-22-4, 116 points
2024: New York Rangers, 55-23-4, 114 points
2023: Boston Bruins, 65-12-5, 135 points
2022: Florida Panthers, 58-18-6, 122 points
2021: Colorado Avalanche, 39-13-4, 82 points
2020: Boston Bruins, 44-14-12, 100 points
2019: Tampa Bay Lightning, 62-16-4, 128 points
2018: Nashville Predators, 53-18-11, 117 points
2017: Washington Capitals, 55-19-8, 118 points
2016: Washington Capitals, 56-18-8, 120 points
2015: New York Rangers, 53-22-7, 113 points
2014: Boston Bruins, 54-19-9, 117 points
2013: Chicago Blackhawks, 36-7-5, 77 points
2012: Vancouver Canucks, 51-22-9, 111 points
2011: Vancouver Canucks, 54-19-9, 117 points
2010: Washington Capitals, 54-15-13, 121 points
2009: San Jose Sharks, 53-18-11, 117 points
2008: Detroit Red Wings, 54-21-7, 115 points
2007: Buffalo Sabres, 53-22-7, 113 points
2006: Detroit Red Wings, 58-16-8, 124 points
2004: Detroit Red Wings, 48-21-11-2, 109 points
2003: Ottawa Senators, 52-21-8-1, 113 points
2002: Detroit Red Wings, 51-17-10-4, 116 points
2001: Colorado Avalanche, 52-16-10-4, 118 points
2000: St. Louis Blues, 51-19-11-1, 114 points
1999: Dallas Stars, 51-19-12, 114 points
1998: Dallas Stars, 49-22-11, 109 points
1997: Colorado Avalanche, 49-24-9, 107 points
1996: Detroit Red Wings, 62-13-7, 131 points
1995: Detroit Red Wings, 33-11-4, 70 points
1994: New York Rangers, 52-24-8, 112 points
1993: Pittsburgh Penguins, 56-21-7, 119 points
1992: New York Rangers, 50-25-5, 105 points
1991: Chicago Blackhawks, 49-23-8, 106 points
1990: Boston Bruins, 46-25-9, 101 points
1989: Calgary Flames, 54-17-9, 117 points
1988: Calgary Flames, 48-23-9, 105 points
1987: Edmonton Oilers, 50-24-6, 106 points
1986: Edmonton Oilers, 56-17-7, 119 points
(Records are win-loss-tie from 1986 to 1999, win-loss-tie-overtime loss from 2000 to 2004, and win-loss-overtime loss from 2006 to present.)
