          Who has won the NHL Presidents' Trophy? Winners by year

          The Detroit Red Wings are the only team to win the trophy more than four times. Only eight Presidents' Trophy winners have gone on to win the Stanley Cup. Bruce Bennett Studios/Getty Images
          The Presidents' Trophy is awarded annually to the NHL team that finishes the regular season with the most points. If two or more teams are tied in points, the first tiebreaker is the team that has the most regulation wins. The second tiebreaker is most wins in regulation and overtime.

          The Detroit Red Wings (6) are the only team to win the trophy more than four times. Only eight Presidents' Trophy winners have gone on to win the Stanley Cup.

          Presidents' Trophy winners list

          2025: Winnipeg Jets, 56-22-4, 116 points

          2024: New York Rangers, 55-23-4, 114 points

          2023: Boston Bruins, 65-12-5, 135 points

          2022: Florida Panthers, 58-18-6, 122 points

          2021: Colorado Avalanche, 39-13-4, 82 points

          2020: Boston Bruins, 44-14-12, 100 points

          2019: Tampa Bay Lightning, 62-16-4, 128 points

          2018: Nashville Predators, 53-18-11, 117 points

          2017: Washington Capitals, 55-19-8, 118 points

          2016: Washington Capitals, 56-18-8, 120 points

          2015: New York Rangers, 53-22-7, 113 points

          2014: Boston Bruins, 54-19-9, 117 points

          2013: Chicago Blackhawks, 36-7-5, 77 points

          2012: Vancouver Canucks, 51-22-9, 111 points

          2011: Vancouver Canucks, 54-19-9, 117 points

          2010: Washington Capitals, 54-15-13, 121 points

          2009: San Jose Sharks, 53-18-11, 117 points

          2008: Detroit Red Wings, 54-21-7, 115 points

          2007: Buffalo Sabres, 53-22-7, 113 points

          2006: Detroit Red Wings, 58-16-8, 124 points

          2004: Detroit Red Wings, 48-21-11-2, 109 points

          2003: Ottawa Senators, 52-21-8-1, 113 points

          2002: Detroit Red Wings, 51-17-10-4, 116 points

          2001: Colorado Avalanche, 52-16-10-4, 118 points

          2000: St. Louis Blues, 51-19-11-1, 114 points

          1999: Dallas Stars, 51-19-12, 114 points

          1998: Dallas Stars, 49-22-11, 109 points

          1997: Colorado Avalanche, 49-24-9, 107 points

          1996: Detroit Red Wings, 62-13-7, 131 points

          1995: Detroit Red Wings, 33-11-4, 70 points

          1994: New York Rangers, 52-24-8, 112 points

          1993: Pittsburgh Penguins, 56-21-7, 119 points

          1992: New York Rangers, 50-25-5, 105 points

          1991: Chicago Blackhawks, 49-23-8, 106 points

          1990: Boston Bruins, 46-25-9, 101 points

          1989: Calgary Flames, 54-17-9, 117 points

          1988: Calgary Flames, 48-23-9, 105 points

          1987: Edmonton Oilers, 50-24-6, 106 points

          1986: Edmonton Oilers, 56-17-7, 119 points

          (Records are win-loss-tie from 1986 to 1999, win-loss-tie-overtime loss from 2000 to 2004, and win-loss-overtime loss from 2006 to present.)

