Who has won the NHL Presidents' Trophy? Winners by year

Open Extended Reactions

The Presidents' Trophy is awarded annually to the NHL team that finishes the regular season with the most points. If two or more teams are tied in points, the first tiebreaker is the team that has the most regulation wins. The second tiebreaker is most wins in regulation and overtime.

The Detroit Red Wings (6) are the only team to win the trophy more than four times. Only eight Presidents' Trophy winners have gone on to win the Stanley Cup.

Presidents' Trophy winners list

2025: Winnipeg Jets, 56-22-4, 116 points

2024: New York Rangers, 55-23-4, 114 points

2023: Boston Bruins, 65-12-5, 135 points

2022: Florida Panthers, 58-18-6, 122 points

2021: Colorado Avalanche, 39-13-4, 82 points

2020: Boston Bruins, 44-14-12, 100 points

2019: Tampa Bay Lightning, 62-16-4, 128 points

2018: Nashville Predators, 53-18-11, 117 points

2017: Washington Capitals, 55-19-8, 118 points

2016: Washington Capitals, 56-18-8, 120 points

2015: New York Rangers, 53-22-7, 113 points

2014: Boston Bruins, 54-19-9, 117 points

2013: Chicago Blackhawks, 36-7-5, 77 points

2012: Vancouver Canucks, 51-22-9, 111 points

2011: Vancouver Canucks, 54-19-9, 117 points

2010: Washington Capitals, 54-15-13, 121 points

2009: San Jose Sharks, 53-18-11, 117 points

2008: Detroit Red Wings, 54-21-7, 115 points

2007: Buffalo Sabres, 53-22-7, 113 points

2006: Detroit Red Wings, 58-16-8, 124 points

2004: Detroit Red Wings, 48-21-11-2, 109 points

2003: Ottawa Senators, 52-21-8-1, 113 points

2002: Detroit Red Wings, 51-17-10-4, 116 points

2001: Colorado Avalanche, 52-16-10-4, 118 points

2000: St. Louis Blues, 51-19-11-1, 114 points

1999: Dallas Stars, 51-19-12, 114 points

1998: Dallas Stars, 49-22-11, 109 points

1997: Colorado Avalanche, 49-24-9, 107 points

1996: Detroit Red Wings, 62-13-7, 131 points

1995: Detroit Red Wings, 33-11-4, 70 points

1994: New York Rangers, 52-24-8, 112 points

1993: Pittsburgh Penguins, 56-21-7, 119 points

1992: New York Rangers, 50-25-5, 105 points

1991: Chicago Blackhawks, 49-23-8, 106 points

1990: Boston Bruins, 46-25-9, 101 points

1989: Calgary Flames, 54-17-9, 117 points

1988: Calgary Flames, 48-23-9, 105 points

1987: Edmonton Oilers, 50-24-6, 106 points

1986: Edmonton Oilers, 56-17-7, 119 points

(Records are win-loss-tie from 1986 to 1999, win-loss-tie-overtime loss from 2000 to 2004, and win-loss-overtime loss from 2006 to present.)

Check out the ESPN NHL hub page for the latest news, analysis, stats, schedules and more.