Mark Messier joins Scott Van Pelt to break down the Oilers defeating the Stars to advance to their second straight Stanley Cup Final. (2:01)

Oddsmakers think the Stanley Cup finals rematch between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers is a toss-up.

ESPN BET on Thursday opened the Panthers and Oilers each at -110 after the matchup was set. The price was on the move Thursday night, with Edmonton emerging as the favorite at some books, but the odds remained close.

The Panthers outlasted the Oilers in seven games to win the franchise's first Stanley Cup last season. The opening price for this year's finals suggests another competitive battle is in store.

Game 1 is Wednesday in Edmonton. The Oilers opened as -120 favorites to win Game 1.

Florida rolled over the Carolina Hurricanes in five games to reach its third straight Stanley Cup finals, while the Oilers finished off the Dallas Stars on Thursday in the Western Conference finals.

The Panthers began this season as the favorites to win the Stanley Cup and remained among the top tier of contenders all season. They are looking to become the 10th franchise in NHL history repeat at Stanley Cup champions.

The Oilers also were among the top Stanley Cup favorites all season at sportsbooks and attracted plenty of support from the betting public. Entering the playoffs, more bets had been placed -- and more money wagered -- on Edmonton to hoist the Cup than any other team at multiple sportsbooks. At DraftKings, approximately 21% of all bets placed on the sportsbooks' odds to win the Stanely Cup were on the Oilers.

The Panthers beat the Oilers twice this season. Both games were decided by one goal.

Edmonton's Connor McDavid is the favorite to win the Conn Smythe Award at -110, followed by Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky at +250 at ESPN BET.