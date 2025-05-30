Open Extended Reactions

Philadelphia Flyers forward Tyson Foerster signed a two-year contract extension worth $7.5 million.

The deal was announced on Thursday by the Flyers.

Foerster, 23, will be a restricted free agent again when the contract extension expires in 2027.

He set career highs across the board with 43 points (25 goals, 18 assists) in 81 games last season, his second full campaign with Philadelphia.

"There's a few guys that I think there's a whole other level to their game that hopefully we can unlock. For sure, [Foerster] is one of them. I'm really looking forward to working with him," new Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said.

Foerster has 83 points (48 goals, 35 assists) in 164 career games since being selected by Philadelphia with the 23rd overall pick of the 2020 NHL draft. He made his NHL debut against the Carolina Hurricanes on March 9, 2023.