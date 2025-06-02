Matthew Tkachuk joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss why a rematch between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers is "an incredible final." (2:25)

Open Extended Reactions

Edmonton forward Connor Brown, who has been sidelined because of an undisclosed injury, practiced Sunday and will be available when the Oilers host the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday.

Brown, 31, sat out the final two games of the Oilers' five-game series against the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference finals, which concluded Thursday. He exited Game 3 in the second period on May 25 after a hard hit from Stars defenseman Alexander Petrovic that sent him to the ice.

"I feel good," Brown said after Sunday's session. "Nice to get a practice in with the team. Obviously, I haven't been practicing much. It's nice to get it going. I'm excited."

Brown has eight points (five goals, three assists) in 14 playoff games. He totaled 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) and a plus-9 rating while playing in all 82 games during the regular season.

His spot on the third line has been filled by Viktor Arvidsson at right wing with center Adam Henrique and left wing Evander Kane. The Oilers are without forward Zach Hyman, who had surgery after sustaining an upper-body injury in Game 4 against the Stars.

"I've got no idea what the line combinations are," said Brown, who skated with the fifth line Sunday. "Obviously, I'm not trying to put my coaching hat on or anything like that. It's just my job to be ready to go."

Said Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch: "I think he will be fine. Obviously, you saw him on the ice and double shifting, and I'm pretty sure and confident that he will be fine for Game 1."