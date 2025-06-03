Stanley Cup Final picks: Who wins Panthers-Oilers II?

Sixteen teams made the field for the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs, but the list has been whittled down to two. For the second time in as many years, the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers are facing off in the Stanley Cup Final.
Do the Oilers finish the story, raising the Cup for the first time since 1990? Or do the Panthers repeat, establishing a new dynasty in the Sunshine State?
Members of ESPN's hockey family have considered both possibilities and made their picks.
Stanley Cup Final
P3 Edmonton
Oilers
vs.
A3 Florida
Panthers
Sean Allen: Panthers in six
Blake Bolden: Oilers in seven
John Buccigross: Oilers in seven
Ryan Callahan: Oilers in six
Cassie Campbell-Pascall: Oilers in seven
Sachin Chandan: Oilers in six
Meghan Chayka: Oilers in seven
Ryan S. Clark: Oilers in seven
Rachel Doerrie: Panthers in six
Emily Kaplan: Oilers in seven
Tim Kavanagh: Oilers in six
Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Panthers in six
Steve Levy: Oilers in seven
Vince Masi: Oilers in five
Victoria Matiash: Panthers in seven
Sean McDonough: Oilers in seven
Mark Messier: Oilers in seven
AJ Mleczko: Panthers in six
Arda Öcal: Oilers in six
Kristen Shilton: Panthers in seven
John Thoering: Panthers in seven
Bob Wischusen: Panthers in seven
Greg Wyshynski: Panthers in six
Consensus pick: Oilers (14 of 23 picks)
