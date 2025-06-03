Stanley Cup Final picks: Who wins Panthers-Oilers II?

Matthew Tkachuk joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss why a rematch between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers is "an incredible final." (2:25)

Open Extended Reactions

Sixteen teams made the field for the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs, but the list has been whittled down to two. For the second time in as many years, the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers are facing off in the Stanley Cup Final.

Do the Oilers finish the story, raising the Cup for the first time since 1990? Or do the Panthers repeat, establishing a new dynasty in the Sunshine State?

Members of ESPN's hockey family have considered both possibilities and made their picks.

More: Full schedule

Conn Smythe Watch

Key stats, matchups

Betting intel

Stanley Cup Final

P3 Edmonton

Oilers

vs.

A3 Florida

Panthers

Sean Allen: Panthers in six

Blake Bolden: Oilers in seven

John Buccigross: Oilers in seven

Ryan Callahan: Oilers in six

Cassie Campbell-Pascall: Oilers in seven

Sachin Chandan: Oilers in six

Meghan Chayka: Oilers in seven

Ryan S. Clark: Oilers in seven

Rachel Doerrie: Panthers in six

Emily Kaplan: Oilers in seven

Tim Kavanagh: Oilers in six

Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Panthers in six

Steve Levy: Oilers in seven

Vince Masi: Oilers in five

Victoria Matiash: Panthers in seven

Sean McDonough: Oilers in seven

Mark Messier: Oilers in seven

AJ Mleczko: Panthers in six

Arda Öcal: Oilers in six

Kristen Shilton: Panthers in seven

John Thoering: Panthers in seven

Bob Wischusen: Panthers in seven

Greg Wyshynski: Panthers in six

Consensus pick: Oilers (14 of 23 picks)