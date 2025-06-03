        <
          Stanley Cup Final picks: Who wins Panthers-Oilers II?

          Matthew Tkachuk hypes Stanley Cup Final rematch: 'We're the two best'

          Matthew Tkachuk joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss why a rematch between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers is "an incredible final." (2:25)

          • ESPN staffJun 3, 2025, 11:00 AM

          Sixteen teams made the field for the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs, but the list has been whittled down to two. For the second time in as many years, the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers are facing off in the Stanley Cup Final.

          Do the Oilers finish the story, raising the Cup for the first time since 1990? Or do the Panthers repeat, establishing a new dynasty in the Sunshine State?

          Members of ESPN's hockey family have considered both possibilities and made their picks.

          Sean Allen: Panthers in six
          Blake Bolden: Oilers in seven
          John Buccigross: Oilers in seven
          Ryan Callahan: Oilers in six
          Cassie Campbell-Pascall: Oilers in seven
          Sachin Chandan: Oilers in six
          Meghan Chayka: Oilers in seven
          Ryan S. Clark: Oilers in seven
          Rachel Doerrie: Panthers in six
          Emily Kaplan: Oilers in seven
          Tim Kavanagh: Oilers in six
          Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Panthers in six
          Steve Levy: Oilers in seven
          Vince Masi: Oilers in five
          Victoria Matiash: Panthers in seven
          Sean McDonough: Oilers in seven
          Mark Messier: Oilers in seven
          AJ Mleczko: Panthers in six
          Arda Öcal: Oilers in six
          Kristen Shilton: Panthers in seven
          John Thoering: Panthers in seven
          Bob Wischusen: Panthers in seven
          Greg Wyshynski: Panthers in six

          Consensus pick: Oilers (14 of 23 picks)

          McDavid: Everybody stepped up in series win

          Connor McDavid reflects on the Oilers heading back to the Stanley Cup Final to play the Florida Panthers.