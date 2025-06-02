Open Extended Reactions

The Tampa Bay Lightning signed forward Yanni Gourde to a six-year extension worth $14 million Monday.

Gourde, 33, was set to become an unrestricted free agent July 1.

Gourde played the final 21 games of the season in Tampa Bay after the club reacquired him from the Seattle Kraken in a three-team trade March 5. The Lightning lost Gourde when the Kraken selected him in the 2021 expansion draft.

He combined for 31 points (7 goals, 24 assists) for the Kraken and Lightning in 57 games in 2024-25. Gourde added an assist in five playoff games for the Lightning.

Gourde missed two months of the regular season after undergoing surgery to repair a sports hernia in January.

He has 347 points (133 goals, 214 assists) in 602 career games, with all but 52 of those goals with the Lightning. He spent his first six NHL seasons in Tampa Bay and won back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2020 and 2021.