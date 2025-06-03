How to watch NHL Stanley Pup 2025: Dates, times, channels

As the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers face off in the Stanley Cup Final for the second consecutive year, there's another highly anticipated matchup on the ice: the Stanley Pup. The 2025 edition returns with 32 rescue dogs competing head-to-head to determine the next bone-a-fide star. With a dog to represent every NHL team, many of the canine competitors will be available for adoption from a rescue or shelter group.
Here are more key facts about the event, which airs June 6-9.
Which dogs are "competing?"
Drew Doggy
Lickolaj Yellers
Shea Theadorable
Dustin Woof
Troy Terrier
Mats Booparello
Tyler Tofurry
Travis K9ecny
Sidney Pawsby
Nick Chewzuki
Tyler Barktuzzi
Logan Drooly
Dylan Barkin
Dylan Howloway
Claude Girowl
Filip Fursberg
Jake Debruff
Rasmus Dahleash
Jean-Gabriel Pawgeau
Jeremy Spayman
Mika Zibonejad
Elvis Merleashkins
Jared McCanine
Doggie Hamilton
Taylor Howl
Brayden Pointer
Jake Oettingerrrrr
John Snarlson
Devon Stays
Morgan Ruffly
Leon Outsidel
Matthew Fketchuk
Which celebrities are joining the fun?
Jamie Lee Curtis, Cedric the Entertainer, Anthony Anderson, Cheri Oteri, George Lopez, Joel McHale, Michael Bublé, Nikki Glaser, Paula Abdul and Will Reeve will cheer on their four-legged friends at the event.
Which NHL players will be in attendance?
Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay Lightning), Jaccob Slavin (Carolina Hurricanes), Sam Bennett (Florida Panthers), Alexander Kerfoot (Utah Mammoth), Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals) and other pros will partake in the festivities.
How can fans watch?
*All times Eastern
June 6: 5:30 p.m. on TruTV, 6 p.m. on Sportsnet
June 8: 12 p.m. on Sportsnet 360, 7 p.m. on NHL Network
June 9: 2:30 p.m. on Sportsnet One, following Stanley Cup Final Game 3 on TruTV
