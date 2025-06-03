How to watch NHL Stanley Pup 2025: Dates, times, channels

Open Extended Reactions

As the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers face off in the Stanley Cup Final for the second consecutive year, there's another highly anticipated matchup on the ice: the Stanley Pup. The 2025 edition returns with 32 rescue dogs competing head-to-head to determine the next bone-a-fide star. With a dog to represent every NHL team, many of the canine competitors will be available for adoption from a rescue or shelter group.

Here are more key facts about the event, which airs June 6-9.

Michael Mooney

Which dogs are "competing?"

Drew Doggy

Lickolaj Yellers

Shea Theadorable

Dustin Woof

Troy Terrier

Mats Booparello

Tyler Tofurry

Travis K9ecny

Sidney Pawsby

Nick Chewzuki

Tyler Barktuzzi

Logan Drooly

Dylan Barkin

Dylan Howloway

Claude Girowl

Filip Fursberg

Jake Debruff

Rasmus Dahleash

Jean-Gabriel Pawgeau

Jeremy Spayman

Mika Zibonejad

Elvis Merleashkins

Jared McCanine

Doggie Hamilton

Taylor Howl

Brayden Pointer

Jake Oettingerrrrr

John Snarlson

Devon Stays

Morgan Ruffly

Leon Outsidel

Matthew Fketchuk

Which celebrities are joining the fun?

Jamie Lee Curtis, Cedric the Entertainer, Anthony Anderson, Cheri Oteri, George Lopez, Joel McHale, Michael Bublé, Nikki Glaser, Paula Abdul and Will Reeve will cheer on their four-legged friends at the event.

Which NHL players will be in attendance?

Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay Lightning), Jaccob Slavin (Carolina Hurricanes), Sam Bennett (Florida Panthers), Alexander Kerfoot (Utah Mammoth), Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals) and other pros will partake in the festivities.

How can fans watch?

*All times Eastern

June 6: 5:30 p.m. on TruTV, 6 p.m. on Sportsnet

June 8: 12 p.m. on Sportsnet 360, 7 p.m. on NHL Network

June 9: 2:30 p.m. on Sportsnet One, following Stanley Cup Final Game 3 on TruTV

How can fans get more NHL coverage from ESPN?

Fans can check out the NHL hub page for the latest news, analysis, stats, schedules and more.