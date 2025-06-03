        <
        >

          How to watch NHL Stanley Pup 2025: Dates, times, channels

          Michael Mooney
          • ESPN
          Jun 3, 2025, 01:38 PM

          As the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers face off in the Stanley Cup Final for the second consecutive year, there's another highly anticipated matchup on the ice: the Stanley Pup. The 2025 edition returns with 32 rescue dogs competing head-to-head to determine the next bone-a-fide star. With a dog to represent every NHL team, many of the canine competitors will be available for adoption from a rescue or shelter group.

          Here are more key facts about the event, which airs June 6-9.

          Which dogs are "competing?"

          • Drew Doggy

          • Lickolaj Yellers

          • Shea Theadorable

          • Dustin Woof

          • Troy Terrier

          • Mats Booparello

          • Tyler Tofurry

          • Travis K9ecny

          • Sidney Pawsby

          • Nick Chewzuki

          • Tyler Barktuzzi

          • Logan Drooly

          • Dylan Barkin

          • Dylan Howloway

          • Claude Girowl

          • Filip Fursberg

          • Jake Debruff

          • Rasmus Dahleash

          • Jean-Gabriel Pawgeau

          • Jeremy Spayman

          • Mika Zibonejad

          • Elvis Merleashkins

          • Jared McCanine

          • Doggie Hamilton

          • Taylor Howl

          • Brayden Pointer

          • Jake Oettingerrrrr

          • John Snarlson

          • Devon Stays

          • Morgan Ruffly

          • Leon Outsidel

          • Matthew Fketchuk

          Which celebrities are joining the fun?

          Jamie Lee Curtis, Cedric the Entertainer, Anthony Anderson, Cheri Oteri, George Lopez, Joel McHale, Michael Bublé, Nikki Glaser, Paula Abdul and Will Reeve will cheer on their four-legged friends at the event.

          Which NHL players will be in attendance?

          Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay Lightning), Jaccob Slavin (Carolina Hurricanes), Sam Bennett (Florida Panthers), Alexander Kerfoot (Utah Mammoth), Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals) and other pros will partake in the festivities.

          How can fans watch?

          *All times Eastern

          • June 6: 5:30 p.m. on TruTV, 6 p.m. on Sportsnet

          • June 8: 12 p.m. on Sportsnet 360, 7 p.m. on NHL Network

          • June 9: 2:30 p.m. on Sportsnet One, following Stanley Cup Final Game 3 on TruTV

          How can fans get more NHL coverage from ESPN?

          Fans can check out the NHL hub page for the latest news, analysis, stats, schedules and more.