Emily Kaplan reports on Connor McDavid's mindset heading into the Stanley Cup Final for the Oilers vs. the Panthers. (1:24)

Open Extended Reactions

The Stanley Cup playoffs is one of the most grueling postseason tournaments in sports. So it's no wonder that a team appearing in the Stanley Cup Final in back-to-back years is something of a rarity. It's rarer still that both teams meet up again in consecutive Cup Finals.

But that's exactly what happened in 2025. Following a thrilling, seven-game series in 2024 in which the Florida Panthers went up 3-0, lost the next three to the Edmonton Oilers and won Game 7 for the franchise's first Cup, the two teams are back at it again starting with Game 1 on Wednesday.

How are the teams different than the 2024 editions? How confident should each team be in its goaltender right now? And what are the X factors and big questions for each club heading into the rematch?

Ryan S. Clark and Kristen Shilton reveal the tale of the tape before this heavyweight sequel.

More: Full schedule

Conn Smythe Watch

Key stats, matchups

ESPN experts' picks

Series betting intel

Illustration by ESPN

How are these teams better than last season's versions?

Oilers

Edmonton appears to be more ruthless -- likely because of what happened last postseason against Florida in the Stanley Cup Final. The Oilers nearly pulled off one of the the greatest comebacks in NHL history, only to lose Game 7 after falling into a three-game deficit to start the series.

This postseason has seen them master the comeback, while also sensing how to stop an opponent from doing the same. They lost the first two games of the first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings before winning four straight. They opened Game 1 of the second-round series versus the Vegas Golden Knights by giving up the first two goals before setting a Stanley Cup playoff record with their fifth consecutive comeback victory. Even with the Golden Knights grabbing a last-second goal to win Game 3, the Oilers shut them out for the final two games of the series.

That trend continued when they played the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference finals. The Stars scored six straight goals to take Game 1, only for the Oilers to give up five goals total over the next four games to advance to the Cup Final. -- Clark

Panthers

Florida had good depth a season ago. The Panthers have great depth this time around.

They've had 19 different players light the lamp this postseason compared to 15 in the 2024 playoffs. Florida is also averaging more goals (3.88 per game) and giving up fewer scores (2.29) than before, while their power play has been markedly more productive (23.2% vs. 18.5%) and their penalty kill (87.9%) is the best in the playoffs.

The Panthers' collective buy-in on defense has been noticeable. They've given up fewer shots this go-around and have been able to shut down some of the league's hottest offensive teams. The Tampa Bay Lightning led the NHL in regular-season scoring but managed just 12 goals in five games during their first-round series against Florida. Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky's numbers are stronger now than a season ago (more on him later).

GM Bill Zito made key additions to the Panthers' roster in Brad Marchand, who has been a sensational third-line asset, and Seth Jones, a productive force on the back end. Florida found the right mix of physicality and skill that has made it a terror for every opponent so far. -- Shilton

play 2:25 Matthew Tkachuk hypes Stanley Cup Final rematch: 'We're the two best' Matthew Tkachuk joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss why a rematch between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers is "an incredible final."

How are these teams worse than last season's versions?

Oilers

The Oilers had a penalty kill that was one of the best in league history but now struggles at times. Part of their run to the Cup Final last season was due to a penalty kill that had a 94.3% success rate. The Oilers are back in the Final again, with the reality that their short-handed performances have succeeding just 66% of the time, which ranks as the third-worst rate this postseason.

So what's different? Namely, it's their personnel. Cody Ceci, Vincent Desharnais and Ryan McLeod were integral players who were also in the top eight of short-handed minutes for the Oilers last postseason. All three played elsewhere this season.

Then there's the circumstances around Mattias Ekholm. He led the Oilers with 68:49 in short-handed ice time last postseason, and it was more than 12 minutes ahead of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who was second. The good news for Edmonton? Ekholm returned to the team in Game 5 against the Stars after missing the entirety of the playoffs to that point recovering from an undisclosed injury. -- Clark

Panthers

Frankly, it's tough nitpicking the Panthers. But there have been some lapses when Florida looked less than championship-worthy.

The early games in the second-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs showed Florida's vulnerabilities defending off the rush against top-flight talents. That issue resurfaced in Games 4 and 5 against the Carolina Hurricanes when Florida looked more flat-footed and turnover prone against faster forwards.

That's an area the Panthers didn't struggle with as much last season -- Florida is averaging more giveaways per 60 minutes this postseason (12.23) compared to a season ago (9.67), and Edmonton is capable of forcing errors with their speed and skill. Puck management -- and protection -- will be paramount for the Panthers. -- Shilton

play 1:21 Leon Draisaitl excited to have another chance to win Stanley Cup Leon Draisaitl breaks down what he's looking forward to in the Oilers' matchup vs. the Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.

Goaltender Confidence Ratings

Oilers: 8.5/10

May 10 is the day everything changed for the Oilers and Stuart Skinner. That's the day Kris Knoblauch returned to Skinner for Game 3 against the Golden Knights.