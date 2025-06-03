Open Extended Reactions

EDMONTON, Alberta -- Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Monday he expected Connor Brown, who missed the clincher last round, to play in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against Florida.

However, Brown missed practice Tuesday with an illness, and Knoblauch said the 31-year-old would be a game-time decision.

If Brown is able to play, it looks like Jeff Skinner would remain in, with Viktor Arvidsson potentially coming out. Skinner was a healthy scratch from Game 1 of the first round until replacing Zach Hyman in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars and scoring in that win.

Skinner, who played over 1,000 regular-season games before finally making his playoff debut, has tried his best to stay ready for his opportunity.

"When you get this far, there's a lot at stake and a lot more emotion and excitement involved in everything," Skinner said. "You get this close, you want to put your best foot forward and that will be exciting."