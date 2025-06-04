Open Extended Reactions

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov was named the winner of the Ted Lindsay Award for the second time in his career on Wednesday.

The award is presented annually to the most outstanding player in the NHL as voted by fellow members of the NHL Players' Association.

Kucherov, who also won the award in 2018-19, was a finalist last season along with Colorado Avalanche teammates Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar. MacKinnon won it last season.

Kucherov, 31, won his second straight Art Ross Trophy after leading the NHL in scoring with 121 points (37 goals, 84 assists). He also led the league in power-play points with 46 (eight goals, 38 assists).

The Hart Memorial Trophy, given to the league's most valuable player and voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association, will be presented June 27.