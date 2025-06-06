P.K. Subban joins "Get Up" and analyzes how the Edmonton Oilers' depth on the ice can take them to a 2-0 series lead vs. the Florida Panthers. (1:39)

If Game 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final was any indication, Panthers-Oilers II is going to be incredible.

Either way, Edmonton carries a 1-0 series lead into Game 2 on Friday night (8 p.m. ET, TNT/Max). Will the Oilers notch another W before the series heads cross-continent to South Florida? Or will the "Comeback Cats" strike back to square things up?

Here are notes on the matchup from ESPN Research, as well as betting intel from ESPN BET:

Matchup notes

Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers

Game 2 | 8 p.m. ET | TNT/Max

Following their win in Game 1, the Oilers are now -225 to win the Stanley Cup, with the Panthers adjusted to +185, per ESPN BET. The top of the Conn Smythe Trophy leaderboard (for MVP of the playoffs) has Edmonton's Connor McDavid at -175, followed by Florida's Sergei Bobrovsky (+375), Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl (+450) and Florida's Aleksander Barkov (+1000).

The winner of Game 1 in a best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final has won 76% of those series (65-20), including the past four and 10 of the past 13.

The Oilers registered 46 shots on goal in Game 1, their most in a Stanley Cup Final game; the previous high was 43 in Game 7 against the Philadelphia Flyers in 1987.

Florida has scored 51 road goals this postseason, which sets a new Stanley Cup playoffs record, besting the 1993 Los Angeles Kings' mark of 49. They are also the first team in NHL history to score three or more goals in nine straight road games in a single postseason.

Draisaitl -- who didn't score at all in the 2024 Cup Final -- scored his third overtime goal this postseason, tying the single postseason record held by Mel Hill in 1939, Maurice Richard in 1951, Corey Perry in 2017 and Matthew Tkachuk in 2023.

Defenseman Mattias Ekholm is the 20th different Oilers player with a goal this postseason, tied for third most in a single postseason in Stanley Cup playoff history, and one shy of the mark set by the 2019 Boston Bruins and 1987 Flyers.

Stuart Skinner earned his 26th career playoff win, which breaks a tie with Bill Ranford for second in Oilers history, trailing only Hall of Famer Grant Fuhr, with 74.

Florida's Sam Bennett scored his 11th and 12th goals this postseason, which breaks the Panthers' single postseason record held by Matthew Tkachuk in 2023 and Carter Verhaeghe in 2024. Eleven of his goals have been on the road this postseason, which ties Mark Scheifele in 2018 for the most road goals in a single postseason all time.

Brad Marchand scored a power-play goal in Game 1. He's the only player with at least one power-play goal in each of the past eight postseasons.

Bobrovsky made 42 saves in a losing effort, the second-most saves by a Panthers goalie in a Stanley Cup Final game behind John Vanbiesbrouck, who had 55 saves in 1996 Game 4 vs. the Colorado Avalanche (which went to triple overtime).

Best bets for Game 2

Sergei Bobrovsky over 24.5 total saves (-110): After stopping 33 of 36 shots in regulation, the Panthers' starting netminder went on to deny another nine of 10 in the extra frame of an exceptionally lively Game 1. Only two of Edmonton's 18 skaters failed to register at least one shot on net, with six defenders accounting for a total of 21. Projecting the Oilers to come out firing once more in front of the home crowd at Rogers Place, Bobrovsky should be in for another busy evening. He just needs to stop 25 of them.

Eetu Luostarinen over 3.5 total hits (-134): Through the 16 full games he's played this postseason, the physical forward is averaging 4.6 hits per contest. Only teammate Sam Bennett is throwing his body around more. After logging more than 21 minutes in Game 1, there's less concern that the previously banged up Luostarinen is fit enough to wreak such havoc. Plus, no doubt he'll notice Oilers forward Evander Kane registered nine hits in the opener. That little extra competitive incentive never hurts, especially following a loss.

Corey Perry over 0.5 total points (Even): Maybe the point streak ends at three games. Or perhaps the just-turned 40-year-old will continue to reap the benefits of replacing an injured Zach Hyman on a top line and power play with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. -- Victoria Matiash