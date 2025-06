Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers score three goals in the first period and never look back, beating Dallas 6-3 to head back to the Stanley Cup Final. (1:59)

DALLAS -- Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer was fired Friday after three seasons with the team, getting to the Western Conference final each time but never advancing past that for a shot at the Stanley Cup.

General manager Jim Nill made the move less than a week since the Stars ended their season in a 6-3 loss at home to Edmonton in Game 5 of the West final.