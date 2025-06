Logan O'Connor somehow manages to score while falling over in reverse for the Avalanche vs. the Stars. (0:42)

Colorado Avalanche forward Logan O'Connor underwent hip surgery Friday and is expected to miss five to six months that will potentially keep him out until December.

In 80 games during the 2024-25 season, O'Connor had 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) and finished 29th in voting for the Frank J. Selke Trophy, given to the top defensive forward.

In seven NHL seasons, all with the Avalanche, the 28-year-old has 103 points (45 goals, 58 assists) in 343 career games.