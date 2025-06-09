Evan Rodrigues discusses Brad Marchand's winner in double overtime to tie the series at 1-1 for the Panthers vs. the Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final. (1:26)

Open Extended Reactions

After two games of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers are knotted at one game apiece -- essentially turning this series into a best-of-five.

With Game 3 on the horizon Monday night (8 p.m. ET, TNT/Max), which team will inch ahead two games to one?

Here are notes on the matchup from ESPN Research, as well as betting intel from ESPN BET:

More from Game 2: Recap | Grades

Matchup notes

Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers

Game 3 | 8 p.m. ET | TNT/Max

With the series tied 1-1, the Panthers are now slight favorites to win the Cup according to ESPN BET; their odds are now -115, compared to -105 for the Oilers. Connor McDavid remains atop the Conn Smythe Trophy odds board at +105, followed by Sergei Bobrovsky (+350), Sam Bennett (+400) and Leon Draisaitl (+650).

The Panthers' win in Game 2 was their ninth on the road this postseason, setting a franchise mark for road wins in a single playoff run. They are now one road win shy of tying the NHL record, which has been done six times before, most recently by the 2019 St. Louis Blues.

This is the third time the Oilers have been tied 1-1 through two games of a Stanley Cup Final. They won Game 3 and the Cup Final on both previous occasions (1984 vs. the New York Islanders, 1985 vs. the Philadelphia Flyers).

Brad Marchand's overtime winner in Game 2 was his fifth career OT goal in the Stanley Cup playoffs, which ties him with Edmonton's Corey Perry, teammate Carter Verhaeghe, Patrick Kane and Glenn Anderson for third all time. Only Maurice Richard (six) and Joe Sakic (eight) have more.

Florida's Bennett scored the opening goal in Game 2 on the power play, his 12th road goal this postseason, which sets a new NHL record.

Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky made 42 saves for the second straight game, becoming the fifth goalie in NHL history to have 40 or more saves in back-to-back Stanley Cup Final games; the others are Henrik Lundqvist in 2014, Ed Belfour in 2000, Rogie Vachon in 1967 and Don Simmons in 1958.

Breaking News from Emily Kaplan Download the ESPN app and enable Emily Kaplan's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

Draisaitl scored his 22nd career power-play goal in the playoffs, moving him into a tie with Jari Kurri and Glenn Anderson for the second most in Oilers history behind Wayne Gretzky (23). Draisaitl's goal was his 10th of the postseason, making him the third player in NHL history with at least 10 goals in three consecutive postseasons -- joining Mike Bossy (four from 1980 to 1983) and Gretzky (three from 1983 to 1985).

Edmonton's Evan Bouchard scored his 20th career playoff goal in his 71st playoff game, tying Cale Makar for the fastest defenseman to 20 career playoff goals among active blueliners. Only six defensemen have scored 20 playoff goals faster: Paul Coffey (48), Brian Leetch (49), Bobby Orr (50), Denis Potvin (52), Al MacInnis (70) and Paul Reinhart (70).

McDavid assisted on Draisaitl's and Bouchard's goals in the first period of Game 2, giving him his 33rd career multi-assist playoff game, breaking a tie with Sidney Crosby, Doug Gilmour and Ray Bourque for the third most multi-assist playoff games in NHL history, behind Gretzky (72) and Mark Messier (40).

Scoring leaders

GP: 19 | G: 13 | A: 6

GP: 18 | G: 6 | A: 25

Best bets for Game 3

Niko Mikkola total blocked shots; over 1.5 (+145): Already having spent almost half an hour on the ice against Connor McDavid in the first two games and currently winning the all-strengths goals differential head-to-head at 3-2 against him, Mikkola and Seth Jones should continue to see a healthy dose of McDavid now that the Panthers have last change on home ice.

Eetu Luostarinen total goals; over 0.5 (+600): If anyone is due for a tally, it's the third member of the Panthers' third line. Per NaturalStatTrick, Luostarinen is second to Sam Reinhart in overall scoring chances and leads the team in high-danger scoring chances across the first two games.

Connor McDavid total goals; over 0.5 (+135): Speaking of being due for a goal, McDavid and Evan Bouchard have combined for 26 shots on goal across 66:19 of total ice time in the first two games of the series. Bouchard has 15 of those shots and a goal to show for it, but McDavid is primed for a tally of his own.

Panthers to win by shutout (10-1): Though McDavid feels due to score, the Panthers playing their smothering defensive game on home ice does have a shutout feel to it. Sergei Bobrovsky has a shutout in each of the previous three rounds, after all. -- Sean Allen