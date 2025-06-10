Open Extended Reactions

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson was named the winner of the Calder Memorial Trophy on Tuesday.

The trophy is awarded annually "to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition in the National Hockey League." The award is voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Hutson earned 165 of a possible 191 first-place votes and totaled 1,832 points, finishing well ahead of Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf (15, 1,169) and San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (11, 1,104).

The 21-year-old Hutson received the trophy at a surprise party his family had organized to celebrate his selection as a finalist.

Hutson led all rookies with 66 points, and his 60 assists tied the single-season NHL record for most by a rookie defenseman alongside Larry Murphy.

Celebrini, 18, played 70 games and scored 25 goals -- second among rookies behind the Philadelphia Flyers' Matvei Michkov -- and his 63 points tied with Michkov for second.

Wolf, 24, was 29-16-8 with a 2.64 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and three shutouts for the Flames, who selected him in the seventh round of the 2019 draft.