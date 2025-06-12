Connor Hellebuyck denies Mikko Rantanen a goal for the Stars with a phenomenal save in the third period for the Jets. (0:31)

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck is the NHL's Hart Trophy winner for the 2024-25 season.

The Jets' veteran netminder was just the third goalie in the past 10 years to be a finalist for the Hart, awarded annually to the player "adjudged to be the most valuable to his team." On Thursday he was revealed as the first goalie to win it since Carey Price in 2015, and the fourth overall at the position in the expansion era (since 1967-68).

Hellebuyck also won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goaltender, the third time he has earned that distinction (2020, '24). And in so doing he became the first goalie to win the Hart and Vezina trophies in the same year since Price.

Hellebuyck was a nearly unanimous choice for the Vezina, earning 31 of 32 first-place votes from the NHL's general managers. He got 81 of 191 first-place votes for the Hart from members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl was second.

Both honors were announced during the league's award show prior to Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night. The broadcast showed footage of Hellebuyck's family surprising him with the trophies earlier this spring at their home in Michigan. Hellebuyck's goaltending partner in Winnipeg, Eric Comrie, was also part of the reveal.

"Looking back, I'll probably picture this day as one of the greatest of my career," Hellebuyck said of receiving the two trophies.

Hellebuyck had a dominant regular season for the Jets, collecting a league-leading 47 wins as Winnipeg paced the NHL in points to earn the franchise's first Presidents' Trophy. He also led qualified goalies in shutouts (8) and goals-against average (2.00) with the second-best save percentage (.925). Hellebuyck's season also included one eight-game win streak and an 11-game point streak (9-0-2).

The success Hellebuyck generated in the regular season didn't translate for Winnipeg in the playoffs. He posted a 6-7 mark through two rounds, with an .866 SV% and 3.08 GAA. Hellebuyck was pulled three times in the Jets' first-round series against St. Louis, which Winnipeg eventually won in seven games. The Jets were then downed by Dallas in the second round.

Hellebuyck follows Dominik Hasek (1996-97 and 1997-98 with Buffalo), Jose Theodore (2001-02 with Montreal) and Price (2014-15 with Montreal) as the only goalies to win the Hart in the expansion era, according to ESPN Research.

The NHL previously announced winners of its other top awards, each with its own unique unveiling similar to Hellebuyck's.

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov won the Ted Lindsay Award, given to the league's most outstanding player as chosen by the players. Kucherov -- who had a league-leading 84 assists in the regular season -- also was a finalist for the Hart.

Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov was awarded the Selke Trophy as the league's best defensive forward. It was the third Selke win for Barkov (2021, '24), who helped Florida achieve top-10 finishes in goals-against per game (7th), shots-against per game (5th) and penalty-kill efficiency (10th). Barkov also won the King Clancy Trophy, given to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community."

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar earned the Norris Trophy, given to the defense player who demonstrates the greatest all-round ability. It was the second Norris win of Makar's career after a regular season where he led all NHL blueliners with 30 goals and 92 points.

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson won the Calder Trophy as the league's most proficient rookie. Hutson led all freshmen with 66 points, and his 60 assists tied Larry Murphy for the NHL's single-season record by a first-year skater.

Los Angeles Kings forward Anze Kopitar took home the Lady Byng Trophy, given to the player who best exemplifies gentlemanly conduct. He's the 10th skater to win the award three times (2016, 2023). Kopitar was assessed just two minor penalties in the regular season while collecting 21 goals and 67 points.

Washington Capitals coach Spencer Carbery won the Jack Adams Award as the coach who contributed most to his team's success. Carbery -- in his second season behind the Capitals' bench -- led Washington to a 51-22-9 record and first-place finish in the Eastern Conference.

Capitals forward Alexander Ovechkin won the Mark Messier Award for Leadership.