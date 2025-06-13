Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce watch on as they enjoy Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. (0:17)

Florida is one hell of a drug.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attended Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. Swift wore all white while the Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end rocked an all-red fit capped off with a hat.

It's the first time the couple have been spotted watching a sporting event together since Game 1 of the 2024 ALCS when the Cleveland Guardians faced the New York Yankees.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are in Sunrise for the #StanleyCup Final 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xxYTAgV7rK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 13, 2025

Kelce is a noted Chicago Blackhawks follower. In 2023, he said he's a fan of Connor Bedard and wants to "hit up the Blackhawks, get in net or something." Kelce and his brother Jason welcomed Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk and his brother Brady on their podcast "New Heights" in February. Travis and Matthew also posed for a photo and partied together in July 2024.

Swift has a connection to Oilers winger Jeff Skinner, who gave her an autographed sweater when the two met during the pop star's "The Red Tour" in 2013.

Skinner broke down the moment recently, explaining that Swift thought he wanted her to sign the jersey for him. However, Skinner was under the impression that he was supposed to be giving her the jersey and had already signed it.

"Honestly, I don't think she wanted or knew that jersey was coming," Skinner said in April.

The Panthers skated off with a 3-0 lead after the first period to Swift's 2014 track "Style."