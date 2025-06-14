Mark Messier joins "Get Up" and breaks down where Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl stack up in the NHL after the Oilers' overtime win. (1:35)

The 2025 Stanley Cup Final will last at least six games, as the Edmonton Oilers won another overtime thriller over the Florida Panthers in Game 4.

With the series tied 2-2 heading into Game 5, it's now a best-of-three, making Saturday's game all the more pivotal. Which team will move within one W of the greatest trophy in sports?

Here are notes on the matchup from ESPN Research, as well as betting intel from ESPN BET:

Matchup notes

Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers

Game 5 | 8 p.m. ET | TNT/Max

What a difference a game makes! Heading into Game 4, the Panthers were -260 favorites to win the Cup, with the Oilers at +215. Now, the two teams are both -110. Sam Bennett (+150) and Connor McDavid (+240) remain atop the Conn Smythe leaderboard -- but Connor's teammate Leon Draisaitl has joined him at +240 after he tallied the OT game winner (his second of the series).

In history, when a Stanley Cup Final has been tied 2-2, the winner of Game 5 has gone on to win 19 out of 26 times (.731 win percentage).

The Panthers have won their last three series that were tied 2-2: 2022 first round vs. the Washington Capitals, 2024 conference finals vs. the New York Rangers and 2025 second round vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Oilers have won their last three series when they were trailing 2-1: 2024 second round vs. the Vancouver Canucks, 2024 conference finals vs. the Dallas Stars, 2025 first round vs. the Los Angeles Kings.

The Oilers became the seventh team to overcome a three-goal deficit to win a Stanley Cup Final game, and the first since the Carolina Hurricanes did it to them in Game 1 of the 2006 finals. They are only the second team to accomplish this feat on the road, joining the 1919 Montreal Canadiens at the Seattle Metropolitans.

The two teams have combined to score 32 goals thus far, which is the fourth most through the first four games of a Stanley Cup Final in NHL history.

The OT game winner Draisaitl scored in Game 4 was his fourth such goal this postseason, setting a single-year record. He now owns the record for a single regular season (six, set in 2024-25) and a single postseason.

After coming in to replace Stuart Skinner to begin the second period, Calvin Pickard ran his record this postseason to 7-0. He is the first goalie to win a game in relief since Andrei Vasilevskiy picked up the W after replacing Ben Bishop on 2015.

Draisaitl and McDavid make it five players in NHL history to score 30 points or more in consecutive postseasons (2024 and 2025), joining Nikita Kucherov (2020 and 2021), Mario Lemieux (1991 and 1992) and Wayne Gretzky (1983 through 1985, plus 1987 and 1988).

Florida's Matthew Tkachuk became the ninth player in Stanley Cup Final history to score two power-play goals in a period and the first since Tampa Bay's Brad Richards in Game 6 of the 2004 finals.

After three strong games to start the finals, Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky faltered a bit in Game 4; his .857 save percentage was his lowest since Game 2 of the second-round series against the Maple Leafs (.800).

Brad Marchand scored four goals through the first three games of the series -- including the game winner in double OT in Game 2 -- but was held off of the scoresheet entirely in Game 4. Will the change of venue back to Edmonton result in his getting back on the board?

Scoring leaders

GP: 21 | G: 14 | A: 7

GP: 20 | G: 11 | A: 21