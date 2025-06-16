Open Extended Reactions

The New York Islanders named Ryan Bowness assistant general manager and director of player personnel on Monday.

Bowness spent the past three seasons with the Ottawa Senators, including as associate GM during the 2024-25 season. He was assistant GM his first two seasons there.

Bowness joins a revamped front office. The Islanders named Mathieu Darche as general manager last month.

The Islanders missed the playoffs in 2024-25 after posting a 35-35-12 record (82 points). New York, however, landed the top overall pick of the upcoming 2025 NHL draft earlier this month, despite having the 10th-best chance of winning the lottery at 3.5 percent.

Bowness is the son of former Islanders head coach Rick Bowness (1996-98).