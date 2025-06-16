Kevin Weekes says the Panthers have the personnel and experience to bury the Oilers when playing with a lead. (0:48)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers have a chance to win their second straight Stanley Cup if they defeat the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 on Tuesday night. But closing out opponents in elimination games has been one of their few postseason flaws over the past two years.

"There's no secret that the Cup's in the building. It's going to be the toughest test, biggest game," said winger Matthew Tkachuk, whose Panthers hold a 3-2 series lead over the Oilers. "We have to treat this as a Game 7."

The Panthers infamously squandered three chances to eliminate the Oilers in last year's Stanley Cup Final before winning the Cup in Game 7. This postseason, Florida was shut out in losses in Game 6 against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Game 4 against the Carolina Hurricanes with a chance to close out each series before advancing with a win in the following game.

Under coach Paul Maurice (since 2023 playoffs), the Panthers are 10-8 in potential series-clinching games.

"We figured out a way to end those series. You put yourself in a position to eliminate the other team, but it's not guaranteed because the other team is pretty darn good," said Maurice. "So there's nothing where you say, 'OK, now we've figured it out.' Because if you figured that out, next year you win 16 straight, right? Doesn't work like that."

The Panthers said their experience in these situations will be an asset on Tuesday night.

"We played one Game 7, so maybe we have a tiny advantage with knowing the desperation that they're going to come out with," said Tkachuk. "We have to match that desperation."

Winger Evan Rodrigues said the Panthers will be able to approach this game with more emotional balance than in last year's Stanley Cup Final.

"Just stick to our game. Not try to make the moment bigger than what it is," he said. "It's just another hockey game. You just got to do what's made you successful in the past. Just stay in the moment and do your job."

Florida took a 3-2 series lead with a 5-2 victory in Edmonton on Saturday night, on the strength of two Brad Marchand goals and a suffocating defensive effort. Once again, the Panthers were propelled by their strong start: They've outscored the Oilers 11-4 in the first period, including 7-0 in the first period over the past three games.

But Maurice said scoring first doesn't guarantee anything.

"I think it's been a great challenge, actually. We've had leads in games and we've had them evaporate. They're built to attack," said Maurice. "When they're down a goal or two, they're incredibly hard to handle and it's in the style of game they're very, very good at [playing]."

Tkachuk said the Panthers know closing out the Oilers in Game 6 will be a challenge -- especially with star center Connor McDavid trying to avoid a second straight Stanley Cup Final elimination at the hands of Florida.

"He's desperate to win the Cup. So are we. But he's obviously a talent like nobody else in the league. It's so hard to shut him down. I don't think you can shut him down. You can just try to limit as much as you can," said Tkachuk of McDavid, who has one goal and five assists in the series. "They're obviously one of the best, if not the best, team that I've played in my career and in the playoffs. So I'm sure [Game 6] is going to be a very tough one."