PWHL Vancouver signed former Toronto Sceptres forward Hannah Miller as a free agent on Monday.

The expansion team announced the deal on the first day of the league's free agency window.

The 29-year-old Miller played two seasons in Toronto, and had 10 goals and 14 assists in 29 games last season. She previously spent five seasons with the KRS Vanke Rays in China.

"I'm truly honored and very excited to be joining the team in Vancouver," Miller said. "It means so much to me to represent the city where I first fell in love with the game. It's a real full-circle moment, and I can't wait to meet all the fans and get started!"

The native of North Vancouver, British Columbia, represented China at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and scored the host country's first goal of the Games.

Miller was named to Canada's roster for this year's women's world hockey championship in March, but was later ruled ineligible due to International Ice Hockey Federation transfer rules.

"Hannah is an elite forward who can put up points and wear down opponents," Vancouver general manager Cara Gardner Morey said. "We are excited to bring her home to Vancouver to be part of our foundation."

Vancouver will continue adding to its inaugural season roster with six picks in the 2025 PWHL Draft on June 24, including the seventh overall selection.