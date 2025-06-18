The Florida Panthers downed the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday night, clinching the franchise hockey's greatest prize for the second consecutive year.
The Panthers are the third team this century to win back-to-back Cups -- the Pittsburgh Penguins achieved the feat in 2016 and 2017, and the Tampa Bay Lightning earned two in a row in 2020 and 2021. Center Sam Reinhart led the way for Florida in the deciding game, tallying a remarkable four of the Panthers' five goals. Reinhart's performance marked the first hat trick in Florida's postseason history, and tied the NHL record for the most goals in a Stanley Cup Final game.
Led by Bam Adebayo, a number of local athletes and teams were among those quick to congratulate the Panthers on their feat. Here's how the Miami sports scene reacted to the Panthers' championship.
Congrats @FlaPanthers !!!!! https://t.co/CzoIh57grg— 13am Adebayo (@Bam1of1) June 18, 2025
THEY DID IT AGAIN! 🏆🏆— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) June 18, 2025
Congratulations to the @FlaPanthers on winning back-to-back championships! pic.twitter.com/YsqWUk708l
LFG @FlaPanthers!!!!!!!! 🏆— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) June 18, 2025
BACK-TO-BACK! Congrats, @FlaPanthers! #WINNING pic.twitter.com/PvomsZMFQM— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) June 18, 2025
Hook, line and back 2️⃣ back Stanley Cup Champs! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/dke8kGqezI— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) June 18, 2025
I'M NOT GOING ANYWHERE, @FLAPANTHERS— The Stanley Cup (@StanleyCup) June 18, 2025
Congrats to @FlaPanthers on an incredible season, AGAIN! 🏆— Henrik Lundqvist (@HLundqvist) June 18, 2025
Remarkable #nhlplayoffs