        <
        >

          Bam Adebayo headlines reaction to Panthers' Stanley Cup win

          play
          Sam Reinhart nets 4 goals in Game 6 (1:23)

          Sam Reinhart scores four for the Panthers in Game 6 against the Oilers. (1:23)

          • ESPN staffJun 18, 2025, 03:26 AM

          The Florida Panthers downed the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday night, clinching the franchise hockey's greatest prize for the second consecutive year.

          The Panthers are the third team this century to win back-to-back Cups -- the Pittsburgh Penguins achieved the feat in 2016 and 2017, and the Tampa Bay Lightning earned two in a row in 2020 and 2021. Center Sam Reinhart led the way for Florida in the deciding game, tallying a remarkable four of the Panthers' five goals. Reinhart's performance marked the first hat trick in Florida's postseason history, and tied the NHL record for the most goals in a Stanley Cup Final game.

          Led by Bam Adebayo, a number of local athletes and teams were among those quick to congratulate the Panthers on their feat. Here's how the Miami sports scene reacted to the Panthers' championship.