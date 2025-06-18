Sam Reinhart scores four for the Panthers in Game 6 against the Oilers. (1:23)

Open Extended Reactions

The Florida Panthers downed the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday night, clinching the franchise hockey's greatest prize for the second consecutive year.

The Panthers are the third team this century to win back-to-back Cups -- the Pittsburgh Penguins achieved the feat in 2016 and 2017, and the Tampa Bay Lightning earned two in a row in 2020 and 2021. Center Sam Reinhart led the way for Florida in the deciding game, tallying a remarkable four of the Panthers' five goals. Reinhart's performance marked the first hat trick in Florida's postseason history, and tied the NHL record for the most goals in a Stanley Cup Final game.

Led by Bam Adebayo, a number of local athletes and teams were among those quick to congratulate the Panthers on their feat. Here's how the Miami sports scene reacted to the Panthers' championship.

THEY DID IT AGAIN! 🏆🏆



Congratulations to the @FlaPanthers on winning back-to-back championships! pic.twitter.com/YsqWUk708l — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) June 18, 2025

Hook, line and back 2️⃣ back Stanley Cup Champs! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/dke8kGqezI — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) June 18, 2025

I'M NOT GOING ANYWHERE, @FLAPANTHERS — The Stanley Cup (@StanleyCup) June 18, 2025