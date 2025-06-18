Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- Seattle signed defender Mariah Keopple to a one-year contract and forward Lexie Adzija to a two-year deal, the PWHL expansion team said Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Keopple spent the past two seasons with the Montreal Victoire, appearing in 53 regular-season games and finishing with three goals and four assists. Prior to playing professionally, Keopple skated for the Princeton Tigers in four NCAA seasons. She had 12 goals and 40 assists in 126 games for Princeton, and served as its alternate captain in her senior year.

"I am so beyond excited to get started with PWHL Seattle in its inaugural season, and I'm so grateful for such an amazing opportunity to bring this incredible game to Seattle," Keopple said in a statement.

Adzija joins Seattle from the Fleet in Boston, where she competed last season following her acquisition from Ottawa via trade. The 24-year-old forward has appeared in 53 regular-season PWHL games, racking up 17 points on eight goals and nine assists. Adzija played college hockey at Quinnipiac University, where she was co-captain during the 2022-23 season.

"I'm incredibly excited and grateful to be joining PWHL Seattle and to be part of building something special in a city that was so eager to have us," Adzija said in a statement.