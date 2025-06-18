Open Extended Reactions

Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett was named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as the most valuable player in the 2025 postseason.

Bennett was awarded the distinction after Florida defeated Edmonton 5-1 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday night. It was the Panthers' second consecutive Cup victory, and Bennett played an integral role in helping Florida achieve the feat.

The veteran led the NHL playoff field in goals scored (15) and tied teammate Matthew Tkachuk for the Panthers' scoring lead (22) through 23 games, which included five goals and six points in the final. Bennett wasn't just Florida's best offensive player though; he also delivered a suffocating defensive performance and furious forechecking effort that made Florida formidable in each round of the postseason.

The 28-year-old's tenacity and consistency combined to make Bennett a standout every night but especially in the final, where he elevated the Panthers at both ends of the ice to stifle the Oilers' attack and lift the Panthers to a second straight title.

The career-best showing couldn't have come at a more opportune time for Bennett. The center is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1 and is expected to have several suitors on the open market if he doesn't re-sign with the Panthers.