Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- Seattle signed forward Natalie Snodgrass to a one-year contract, the PWHL expansion team announced Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Snodgrass spent the past two seasons with the Ottawa Charge, appearing in 44 regular-season games while recording eight points on two goals and six assists. Prior to joining Ottawa, Snodgrass spent one season with the Minnesota Whitecaps of the Premier Hockey Federation, with whom she tied for the team lead with 20 points.

Prior to playing professionally, Snodgrass captained the University of Connecticut team during her final year in school. Snodgrass racked up 139 points on 70 goals and 69 assists across her collegiate career. She also represented the United States at the IIHF U18 Women's World Championship, earning gold medals in both 2015 and 2016.

"Natalie is a strong skater with the versatility to play in a number of different roles," Seattle general manager Meghan Turner said in a statement. "She competes hard every shift and brings a consistent work ethic that makes her a valuable addition to our group. Her ability to adapt in all situations will make her an important piece of our lineup."