CHICAGO -- The Chicago Blackhawks have re-signed forward Ryan Donato to a $16 million, four-year contract.

The Blackhawks announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2028-29 season.

The 29-year-old Donato is coming off a breakout performance. He set career highs with 31 goals and 31 assists in 80 games this season. His previous career bests were 16 goals in 2021-22 with Seattle and 18 assists in his first season with Chicago.

He was eligible for unrestricted free agency before agreeing to his new contract.

"Ryan brings energy and competes hard every game which has been a huge asset to our team over the last two seasons" Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement. "He's been a crucial part of our offense, and we're excited for Ryan to continue to make a difference in our lineup for the next four years."